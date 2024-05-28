Chicago White Sox Place Mike Clevinger on Injured List With Elbow Inflammation
The Chicago White Sox have placed right-handed pitcher Mike Clevinger on the 15-day injured list with right elbow inflammation, retroactive to May 25, the club announced Tuesday.
Clevinger hasn't appeared since May 23 against the Baltimore Orioles. He gave up seven hits, three walks and five earned runs in 4.2 innings of work in that game, setting Chicago up for an 8-6 loss.
It remains to be seen how much time Clevinger's elbow issue costs him. "Elbow inflammation" is a term that is sometimes tied to UCL injuries, but the 33-year-old could just as likely return to the mound in two week's time.
Clevinger was initially scheduled to start against the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night. Instead, right-handed pitcher Jake Woodford has had his contract selected from Triple-A Charlotte and will start in Clevinger's place.
Clevinger did not make his season debut until May 6. He remained a free agent into April, when he eventually signed a one-year, $3 million deal with the White Sox. After a month of building up his stuff in the minors, Clevinger finally joined Chicago's rotation.
In four starts this season, Clevinger is 0-3 with a 6.75 ERA, 1.938 WHIP, 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings and a -0.2 WAR.
Clevinger made his MLB debut with the Cleveland Indians back in 2016. The righty became a key part of their rotation over the next few years, until he was traded to the San Diego Padres at the 2020 deadline.
The ensuing offseason, Clevinger underwent Tommy John surgery and wound up missing all of 2021. He returned to the mound in 2022, then joined the White Sox as a free agent the following winter.
Clevinger made $8 million in 2023, and after going 9-9 with a 3.77 ERA and 3.3 WAR, he declined his $12 million mutual option for 2024. He collected a buyout and returned to Chicago regardless, but the move cost him $5 million.
Between 2017 and 2023, Clevinger was 57-36 with a 3.32 ERA, 1.173 WHIP and 17.6 WAR.
Erick Fedde and Garrett Crochet have thrived at the top of the White Sox's rotation, combining for a 3.23 ERA in their 23 starts. The rest of Chicago's starters – Clevinger, Chris Flexen, Michael Soroka, Nick Nastrini and Jonathan Cannon – have failed to find the same success, as none of them have an ERA below 5.40.
