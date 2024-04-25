Chicago White Sox Veteran Mike Clevinger Making Rehab Start as He Nears MLB Return
Chicago White Sox veteran right-hander Mike Clevinger is making a rehab start with Triple-A Charlotte on Thursday, MLB.com's Scott Merkin and others have reported.
Clevinger has been pitching in extended Spring Training over the past few weeks. The 33-year-old hasn't been dealing with any injury in particular, just gearing up for the regular season after an extended stay in free agency.
The White Sox signed Clevinger to a one-year, $3 million deal in early April. Shortly after, general manager Chris Getz told the media that he expected Clevinger to make his MLB debut around May 1.
Manager Pedro Grifol confirmed last weekend that Clevinger was on track to meet that timeline, which would suggest that he could join Chicago's rotation sooner rather than later.
Clevinger made his MLB debut with the Cleveland Indians back in 2016. The righty became a key part of their rotation over the next few years, until he was traded to the San Diego Padres at the 2020 deadline.
The ensuing offseason, Clevinger underwent Tommy John surgery and wound up missing all of 2021. He returned to the mound in 2022, then joined the White Sox as a free agent the following winter.
Clevinger made $8 million in 2023, and after going 9-9 with a 3.77 ERA and 3.3 WAR, he declined his $12 million mutual option for 2024. He collected a buyout and returned to Chicago regardless, but the move cost him $5 million.
Since 2017, Clevinger is 57-36 with a 3.32 ERA, 1.173 WHIP and 17.6 WAR.
The White Sox reshaped their rotation this past offseason, trading for Michael Soroka and signing both Erick Fedde and Chris Flexen. They moved Michael Kopech to the bullpen and called up Garrett Crochet, Jonathan Cannon and Nick Nastrini to make their MLB debuts.
Roster continuity clearly wasn't a priority for Chicago's front office over the past few months, but Clevinger will represent one of the few familiar faces on the pitching staff when he does eventually return.
At 3-21, there isn't much further the White Sox can fall anyways.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.