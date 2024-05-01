Chicago White Sox' Star Making Solid Progress in Injury Recovery
The Chicago White Sox, off to a miserable 6-24 start this season, continue to get good news on the recovery of star outfielder Luis Robert Jr.
Robert Jr., who has played only seven games this year because of a hip flexor issue, is making solid progress and could be back earlier than imagined.
Per Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times:
Luis Robert Jr is at 80% running in comeback from hip flexor strain and is taking batting practice, Griofol said. "He’s strong, energetic, he’s excited to come back so we’re hoping sooner than later but we’re going to take our time because we don’t want this to happen again."
The White Sox are the worst offense in baseball, so when they get Robert Jr. back it will be a major boon, however, given the team's position in the standings, there's no need to rush him back, either.
An All-Star and a Silver Slugger winner last season, Robert Jr. is one of the most talented players in baseball. The 26-year-old hit 38 homers and drove in 80 runs in 2023 while stealing 20 bases. He's a lifetime .278 hitter who made his Major League debut in 2020.
Robert Jr. also won a Gold Glove in the COVID-shortened 2020 season and earned MVP votes last year. The White Sox will finish out a series with the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday afternoon.
First pitch from Guaranteed Rate Field is set for 2:10 p.m. ET. The Twins have won nine games in a row.
