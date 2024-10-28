Former Sports Team Doctor "Won't Be Surprised" if Shohei Ohtani Needs Surgery in Offseason
With regards to Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Dodgers, let's set up a timeline of events.
1) In the seventh inning of Game 2 of the World Series on Saturday night, Ohtani attempted to steal second base. He was called out and also injured his shoulder. Because his spot in the order never came up again, we didn't have to see how the Dodgers handled him.
2) After the game, we learned that Ohtani had suffered a shoulder subluxation, which is a form of dislocation.
3) Also on Saturday night, former Los Angeles Chargers team doctor David Chao, who now runs his own sports injury site, gave a grim prognosis for Ohtani moving forward.
Star player Shohei Ohtani attempted to steal second base and was tagged out, appearing to suffer by video a transient left shoulder dislocation with a possible associated labral tear based on analysis by our team of Pro Sports Docs. This injury is significant and will almost certainly mean the end of the World Series for Ohtani, the Dodgers' dynamic leadoff hitter. Surgery would be expected if injury confirmed with the goal of having him close to ready by 2025 spring training.
4) On Sunday afternoon, the Dodgers came out and said that Ohtani was going to play in Game 3, leading to a big sense of relief for the Dodgers and their fans.
So that's where we're at right now, but Chao came back on Sunday and said he still has real doubts about how effective Ohtani will be moving forward. He also said he still "wouldn't be surprised" if he needs surgery after the year. You can hear his comments below:
...."He sublexed his shoulder. It's a form of dislocation, likely has a labral tear. We won't be surprised if he needs surgery this offseason. But, I get it. It's the World Series and he's Shohei Ohtani and he's a DH, so he's going to play. But not sure that he can really be fully effective and be the Shohei that we've gotten used to....
The Dodgers lead the World Series 2-0 as the series shifts to New York for Game 3 on Monday night. First pitch is set for 8:08 p.m. ET.
