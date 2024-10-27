Noted Sports Doctor Predicts that Shohei Ohtani Has Serious Injury That Would Require Surgery
Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani injured his left shoulder in Saturday's World Series win over the New York Yankees. The injury occurred in the bottom of the seventh inning as Ohtani tried to steal second base. He was called out and then came off the field holding that arm. His spot never came up in the order again for Los Angeles, so we didn't get to see how the Dodgers would have handled another potential at-bat for Ohtani.
Because Sunday is an off-day for the series, we are unlikely to hear anything official until Monday, but right now, the early reports are conflicting.
Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic had the following information on "X," based on comments from Dodgers manager Dave Roberts.
Shohei Ohtani suffered a subluxation of his left shoulder, Dave Roberts said. Strength testing and range of motion were good but he didn’t want to speculate until they get more tests done tomorrow.
Roberts also said that he expects Ohtani to be in the Game 3 lineup, but again, things are unknown at this time. Ohtani very well might be OK and will play, or this could all be gamesmanship by Roberts.
On the other side of the speculation commentary, things don't look as good for Ohtani. Noted sports doctor and former NFL team doctor David Chao had a much grimmer outlook on the whole thing.
Star player Shohei Ohtani attempted to steal second base and was tagged out, appearing to suffer by video a transient left shoulder dislocation with a possible associated labral tear based on analysis by our team of Pro Sports Docs. This injury is significant and will almost certainly mean the end of the World Series for Ohtani, the Dodgers' dynamic leadoff hitter. Surgery would be expected if injury confirmed with the goal of having him close to ready by 2025 spring training.
That would obviously be the worst-case scenario since it would cause Ohtani to miss the rest of the series and would delay his offseason in a significant way. Since Ohtani is on a regimented program in order to pitch again, any big setbacks and delays would hurt that comeback.
The Dodgers lead the series 2-0 as they seek their first World Series win since 2020.
Game 3 is Monday night at 8:08 p.m. ET.
