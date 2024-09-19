Toronto Blue Jays Lose Star to Another Injury as Rough Season Continues
Bo Bichette's season is officially over for the Toronto Blue Jays after he suffered a broken finger earlier this week.
The Blue Jays have recalled outfielder Jonatan Clase, who was acquired at the trade deadline, to take his spot.
It's been a dreadful season for Bichette, who finishes with just a .225 average to go along with four home runs and 31 RBI. He played in just half a season - 81 games - as he dealt with a multitude of injuries. He missed signficant time after the All-Star break with a calf problem, only to come back this week and break the finger in his first game back.
This was a critical season for Bichette as it will now be interesting to see how the team moves forward with him. A free agent after 2025, the Jays could try to extend him one year early - although this year doesn't reflect the kind of player he is and the kind of contract that he'd want. If they don't want to or can't extend him, they could trade him and he could see if he performs well in a walk year. Finally, the team could play him, hope he bounces back and then trade him at the trade deadline or see where things land next offseason.
The Jays will be having similar discussions around Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who is in the same contract boat. He has had a much better year and will likely finish in the top ten of American League MVP voting.
