Toronto Blue Jays Closer Enters Historic Group in First Season with Team

25+ saves recorded by a pitcher in their 1st season playing with the @BlueJays franchise:

38- B.J. Ryan (2006)

37- Kevin Gregg (2010)

31- Billy Koch (1999)

28- Randy Myers (1998)

25- Jeff Hoffman (2025 via pulling off a 1-2-3 ninth inning in today's 9-8 victory over the Orioles)