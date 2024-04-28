Toronto Blue Jays in Offensive Funk They Haven't Seen in Last 16 Years of Team History
The pressure is mounting on the Toronto Blue Jays, who are now 13-15 on the season.
The pressure is mounting because the Jays haven't won a playoff game in each of the last two seasons, getting swept by the Seattle Mariners (2022) and Minnesota Twins (2023) in the wild card round. It's also mounting because the roster is getting older and more expensive and there's no telling how long this current group can stay together.
Vlad Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette will both be heading to free agency after the 2025 season. Can they afford to keep one or both of them? Or neither? Throw in that Kevin Gausman, Chris Bassitt and George Springer are under big, long-term contracts, and the roster is aging and expensive.
Furthermore, for all that money the team is paying for, you'd expect better results and better production. The team's offense has been a slog despite having Guerrero, Bichette and Springer.
Per Bob Nightengale of USA Today:
Don’t look now but there are those Toronto Blue Jays underachieving again. They have now failed to score more than five runs in 18 consecutive games, their longest streak in 16 years.
This is the state of affairs heading into Toronto's Sunday matinee game with the Los Angeles Dodgers, who have already won the first two games of this series.
Game 3 gets going from Rogers Centre at 1:37 p.m. ET as Michael Grove (0-0, 6.00 ERA) pitches for LA against Gausman (0-3, 5.67 ERA) for the Jays.
