George Springer, Kevin Kiermaier Still Sick, Out of Toronto Blue Jays' Lineup
Outfielders George Springer and Kevin Kiermaier will not be in the Toronto Blue Jays' starting lineup against the Minnesota Twins on Saturday.
Both Springer and Kiermaier were unavailable Friday as well due to illness. According to Sportsnet's Arden Zwelling, the Blue Jays hope the pair feels healthy enough to come off the bench Saturday.
In their place, utility men Cavan Biggio and Ernie Clement will enter the lineup in the eight and nine holes, respectively.
Springer appeared in 35 of the Blue Jays' first 37 games this season. He is batting .206 with three home runs, six RBI, six stolen bases, a .574 OPS and a 0.0 WAR.
The 34-year-old slugger is in the back half of a six-year, $140 million contract he inked with the Blue Jays in 2021. He was a three-time All-Star, two-time Silver Slugger and one-time World Series champion with the Houston Astros, and he has rarely reached those heights in Toronto.
Kiermaier, meanwhile, already spent time on the injured list with hip inflammation earlier this season. He was batting .193 with a .474 OPS before that IL stint, but he is 4-for-10 with a home run and four RBI in the three games since.
Last season was Kiermaier's first following a 10-year stint with the Tampa Bay Rays. He has earned four Gold Gloves in his career, racking up a 20.2 defensive WAR and 167 defensive runs saved since 2014.
The Blue Jays losing out on Springer's bat and Kiermaier's glove puts them in a tough spot, even taking into account the fact that both have struggled for long stretches in 2024. Toronto lost 3-2 without the pair on Friday, falling to 2-6 since April 30.
Here is the Blue Jays' full lineup for Saturday's contest against the Twins, again sans Springer and Kiermaier:
1. Davis Schneider, LF
2. Daulton Varsho, CF
3. Vladimir Guerrero Jr., 1B
4. Justin Turner, DH
5. Danny Hansen, C
6. Bo Bichette, SS
7. Isiah Kiner-Falefa, 2B
8. Cavan Biggio, RF
9. Ernie Clement, 3B
SP: Kevin Gausman, RHP
First pitch from Rogers Centre is scheduled for 3:07 p.m. ET.
