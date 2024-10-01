Boston Red Sox Star Prospect Wins Prestigious Minor League Award
At the major league level, the Boston Red Sox failed to make the playoffs here in 2024. At 81-81, it's the third straight year that the Sox missed the playoffs since getting to the ALCS in 2021.
That said, the future appears to be bright for Boston due to the emergence of young players like Jarren Duran, Ceddanne Rafaela and Tristan Casas. Furthermore, the Red Sox farm system has drawn rave reviews because of players like Marcelo Mayer, Roman Anthony and Kristian Campbell.
Campbell in particular burst onto the scene this year. The infielder was just named the Minor League Hitting Prospect of the Year by MLB.com.
But Campbell did a little bit of everything offensively, putting together the best all-around campaign at the plate in the Minors. Boston's No. 5 prospect( No. 74 overall) compiled a slash line of .330/.439/.558 with 20 home runs, 94 runs scored, 77 RBIs and 24 steals across three levels. He led all Minor Leaguers in total bases with 240 and ranked among the best in a slew of other major categories.
It will be interesting to see how the Red Sox handle things with Campbell moving forward. He's played 19 games at the Triple-A level, so the team could certainly start him at Triple-A in 2024, but do they make a move to help the rest of the roster?
For example, could the team trade Vaughn Grissom because they now think Campbell is the second baseman of the future? Could they trade Campbell and capitalize on his rising stock? The Red Sox have real pitching concerns and trading a young player could be the best way to get it.
But is Campbell the guy they want to move to do it?
It remains to be seen for Chief Baseball Officer Craig Breslow.
