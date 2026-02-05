How Miguel Andujar's Reported One-Year Deal Affects Right-Handed Platoon Options

An intriguing right-handed hitter has reportedly found a new home for the 2026 season.

Miguel Andujar has signed a one-year, $4 million deal with the San Diego Padres, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. The soon-to-be 31-year-old burst onto the scene in 2018 with the New York Yankees. That year, he finished second in the American League Rookie of the Year voting behind Shohei Ohtani after posting a .297 batting average with 27 home runs, 92 RBIs, and 47 doubles.

He's battled through several injuries since then, but he still managed to produce a successful offensive campaign in 2025. In 94 games for the Athletics and the Cincinnati Reds last season, Andujar hit .318 with 10 home runs and 102 hits, his most in both categories since his rookie year.

While Andujar has never been considered a defensive specialist, he has experience playing third base, first base, and corner outfield in the big leagues. With the Padres, he's reportedly expected to be deployed as a designated hitter or as part of a first-base platoon with the lefty-swinging Gavin Sheets.

Here are a few other right-handed hitters who remain free agents and could be viable platoon options.

Multiple righty-hitting options still available

Another former Yankee is one of the best available options on the first-base market and for teams in search of a righty who mashes left-handed pitching. Paul Goldschmidt hit .336 against lefties last season, and his veteran presence could be an additional benefit for any club looking for a righty-hitting first baseman. Other right-handed hitting options at first base include Ty France, Justin Turner, Rhys Hoskins, and Donovan Solano.

Elsewhere on the diamond, some right-handed hitting outfielders who remain unsigned this close to spring training include Tommy Pham, Manuel Margot, Randal Grichuk, and Starling Marte. And although they've spent more time at DH than in the outfield in recent years, Marcell Ozuna and Andrew McCutchen are both veteran righties who could provide a spark off the bench.

Catcher Gary Sánchez could offer some right-handed power for any team willing to hold out hope for a resurgence from someone who produced a couple of 30-homer seasons several years ago. And Mitch Garver could serve as the right-handed backup for a team with a lefty-hitting starting catcher.

Even though spring training is just around the corner, there are several viable options for any team still looking to add a righty bat for the upcoming campaign.

