Orelvis Martinez Named Top International Prospect For Toronto Blue Jays
Wednesday (Jan. 15) is a big day on the baseball calendar, as it officially kicks off the 2025 International Signing Period.
Teams, including the Toronto Blue Jays, will be jostling for the best talent all around the world, including Japanese pitcher Roki Sasaki. The Jays are reportedly in the mix for Sasaki, as they have joined the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres in the final three.
If Sasaki does join the Jays, he'll instantly become the best international prospect in the organization. However, for now, that honor goes to Orelvis Martinez, at least to MiLB.com.
The outlet named the best international talent in each system early this week:
It’s been an up-and-down life as a prospect for Martinez since he signed for $3.5 million in 2018, and last year’s 80-game suspension for the banned substance Clomiphene was a relative low. But at his best, the right-handed slugger shows at least plus power potential with the elite exit velocities to match. His 103 homers since 2021 rank third in the Minors over that span, and it’s that pop that will keep him in Toronto’s infield conversation in his age-23 season in 2025.
Currently, the Blue Jays figure to have Vladimir Guerrero Jr. at first base, with Andres Gimenez at second base and Bo Bichette at shortstop. Ernie Clement and Will Wagner could vie for time at third, but perhaps Martinez can get in the mix there as well.
The Blue Jays are coming off a last-place finish in the American League East in 2024. They do not have a well-regarded farm system, so Martinez breaking out would be a very welcome thing for the organization.
