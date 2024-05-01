Pittsburgh Pirates' Flamethrowing Prospect Accomplishes This Feat For First Time as He Pushes for MLB Call-Up
Baseball's top pitching prospect continued to make a push for a Major League call-up on Tuesday night by doing some things he'd never done before at the minor league level.
Paul Skenes (Pittsburgh Pirates) reached the 6.0 inning mark for the first time in his minor league career and tossed a career-high 75 pitches. The Pirates haven't given a timetable for his promotion, but he's certainly continuing to check all the boxes in front of him.
The following comes from the Rotowire fantasy baseball portal:
Skenes allowed four hits and one walk while striking out seven across six scoreless innings Tuesday in an appearance with Triple-A Indianapolis.
ANALYSIS
Skenes continued his impressive run with Indianapolis, as he now has a total of 41 strikeouts across 23 innings pitched while maintaining a 0.39 ERA and 0.87 WHIP....
Again, the Pirates have said they don't want to rush Skenes's development, which makes sense. It's certainly nice that Skenes can throw 100 MPH and has the ability to strike people out, but can you go multiple times through the order? Can you make adjustments when hitters make adjustments to you the second and third time through? That's what Skenes is working now and why Tuesday's start was so critical.
When Skenes does get the call, he'll be among the most anticipated major league debuts of the last 20 years. He'll also pair with rookie Jared Jones to make a formiddable young tandem in the Pirates rotation.
Skenes was the No. 1 overall draft pick in 2023 out of LSU, where he helped the Tigers win a National Championship.
