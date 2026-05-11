Aaron Judge Chasing MLB HR History Barry Bonds, Babe Ruth Never Reached

The New York Yankees have one of the most fun players in Major League Baseball in Aaron Judge. The reason why he is so fun is because of his prolific power.

When Judge is healthy, there isn't a guy out there who can hit the ball out of the ballpark at the same rate as the Yankees star. In fact, Judge already has the record for most homers in a regular season in the American League with 62 long balls back in 2022. Right now, Judge is on an even better hot streak. The 34-year-old has now played in 41 games this season and has 16 homers under his belt.

Number 16 for number 99 🔥



Aaron Judge goes the other way to tie Kyle Schwarber for the league-lead in home runs! pic.twitter.com/CADsaWzHi9 — MLB (@MLB) May 10, 2026

What Judge has been able to do has been pretty ridiculous. He's 34 years old, but there are no signs of him slowing down. In fact, Judge is tied with Kyle Schwarber with 16 homers a piece for the Yankees and Phillies stars.

New York is the lone top contender in the American League right now and what Judge has been able to do has been historic and is a big reason why. Judge has played in all 41 games for New York so far this season. His 16 homers are at a pace of 61.7 long balls across 162 games played. Judge has a chance at some history this season as well. Right now, he's tied with Babe Ruth, Sammy Sosa and Mark McGwire for the most seasons with 50 or more homers in a season in league history with four each. Right now, he's 36 homers away from his fifth season with 50 or more homers in his career.

That's an insane number. Judge is already tied with Ruth, Sosa and McGwire. Those are guys you want to be connected to when it comes to power numbers. Judge is certainly on pace to surpass them. In all of the seasons that have already been played, only these four guys have even hit 50 or more homers four different times. No one has been able to do this five times. Right now, Judge is 36 homers away from creating that club. That means Ruth didn't. Hank Aaron didn't. Barry Bonds didn't. The list goes on, but no one has been able to hit 50 or more homers in five different seasons.

What we have been able to see over the years from Judge has been impressive and historic. It certainly sounds like we could end up seeing more history from him as soon as the 2026 season and fans should know about it.