Yankees' Aaron Judge Lands on List With Babe Ruth, Mickey Mantle

New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge keeps smashing homers.

Judge and Munetaka Murakami have been trading long balls all season to this point. On Wednesday, Judge took sole possession of the league lead in homers as he blasted his 15th homer of the season already.

Aaron Judge is the first player to 15 home runs this season 👨‍⚖️ pic.twitter.com/Adb7CHLRv2 — MLB (@MLB) May 7, 2026

Aaron Judge Is On A Historic Run

May 4, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) rounds third base and scores an a triple by left fielder Cody Bellinger (not pictured) during the eighth inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

It has now taken Judge just 37 games to hit 15 homers so far this season. That's an insane pace. Right now, Judge holds the record for most homers in a season in the American League with 62. With his 15th homer on Wednesday, Judge is now on pace for 65 homers across 162 games played.

On top of that, he etched his name in Yankees history a bit more on Wednesday night. His 15 homers in 37 games are now the third-most by a member of the Yankees across the 37 games of any season.

"Most home runs in Yankees’ first 37 games of a season: 1956 Mickey Mantle: 17, 1928 Babe Ruth: 16, 1926 Babe Ruth: 16, 2026 Aaron Judge: 15, 2007 Alex Rodriguez: 15, 1930 Babe Ruth: 15."

Judge is at a point in his career that it isn't shocking to see his name on the same list as guys like Ruth or Mantle or Rodriguez any longer. He isn't just a great slugger, but a historic one. His 15th homer of the season was his 383 of his career. Now, he's just 17 homers away from 400 for his career.

If you're wondering, Judge hit his 15th homer during his historic 62-homer season in 2022 in game No. 38. So, Judge is ahead of pace of the best home run season for anyone in the American League.

Murakami is in second place in the league with 14 homers himself. That's impressive in itself, especially because he is a rookie.

For Judge, he continues to make history. He's 34 years old and hasn't reached 400 homers yet. Regardless, he's hitting homers at such a prolific rate that reaching 500 or even 600 isn't completely out of the question. We're witnessing history. Ruth and Mantle and Rodriguez all made plenty of history in their own right. Judge has made a name for himself to the point where it's not shocking to see him among the game's best. Hopefully, he can stay healthy and keep this electric run going throughout the season. It's good for baseball as fans around the league have eyes on homers from the hulking slugger.