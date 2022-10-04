Aaron Judge Has Two Games Remaining to Pass Maris' AL Home Run Record

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge was held homerless for the fifth straight game Tuesday afternoon, going 1-for-5 in the Yankees' 5-4 victory over the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, in game one of their doubleheader.

Judge has homered just once since hitting his 60th home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates Sept. 21. He's batting .231 over that stretch.

Judge tied Roger Maris' American League single-season home run record of 61 last Wednesday. He needs just one more home run to pass Maris and set a new American League record.

Judge is running out of time to pass Maris. He has just two games remaining, both against the Rangers in Texas. That means Judge will likely have around ten plate appearances left in 2022.

The Yankees will play game two of their doubleheader Tuesday night at 8:05 p.m. ET, then play their final game of the regular season Wednesday at 4:05 p.m. ET.

Judge had been walked 12 times over his last six games entering this week's series, but give credit to the Rangers. Through the first half of their four-game series with the Yankees, Judge has not walked once.

Judge's American League Triple Crown hopes are hanging by a thread. He has a comfortable lead in home runs and RBI, but trails in batting average with just two games left.

Judge was leading the American League in batting average with a .317 average on Sept. 21, but his recent cold spell has dropped him to second, at .310.

Minnesota Twins utility man Luis Arráez leads the AL with a .315 average. After sitting out three of his club's last four games, Arráez will return to the Twins' lineup Tuesday night.

Judge will need to have a big final two days in order to pass Maris' record and obtain baseball's second Triple Crown since 1967.