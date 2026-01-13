Mariners 2-For-1 Mock Trade Brings $12 Million All-Star To Seattle

The Seattle Mariners were one of the best teams in the league last year, but they fell short of the World Series title. They made a few moves at the trade deadline to acquire sluggers Josh Naylor and Eugenio Suárez from the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Naylor was brought back on a huge contract this offseason, but Suárez remains in free agency, as of Tuesday. The Mariners have already lost Jorge Polanco this offseason, too.

As a result, they're going to need to land some big talent to bolster the infield and the designated hitter role. There are some solid options left in free agency, as well as some solid options on the trade block. The Mariners have been closely linked to Brendan Donovan of the St. Louis Cardinals, but there could be a better option to pursue.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter put together a mock trade that would send Tampa Bay Rays star Yandy Diaz to the Mariners in exchange for Nick Becker and Josh Caron.

Yandy Diaz would fit perfectly with the Mariners

Sep 19, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays designated hitter Yandy Diaz (2) hits a home run during the third inning against the Boston Red Sox at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

"If the Mariners are going to go with some combination of Cole Young, Ben Williamson and Colt Emerson at second base and third base, it puts even more pressure on the rest of the lineup to produce," Reuter wrote. "Dominic Canzone could shift to right field on the heels of his breakout 2025 campaign, with Victor Robles moving into a fourth outfielder role and Díaz slotting in as the primary DH."

The Mariners would benefit in a huge way by swinging a trade for Diaz. Diaz would be able to slot in at both corner infield spots for Seattle, but he would make most of his start in the designated hitter role.

Diaz is one of the better veteran bats in the American League. He would be able to slot in at the top of the Mariners' order. This would bolster the team in a huge way, as the high-average lineup would begin looking like the Toronto Blue Jays lineup that knocked them out of the postseason last year.

More MLB: Pirates Urged To Steal $66 Million Slugger From Mariners In Free Agency