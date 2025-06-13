Fastball

Aaron Judge is Having The Best Season Ever in This Metric, According to ESPN Insider

According to Paul Hembekides of ESPN, the New York Yankees star is having the best hit-for-average season of all-time.

Brady Farkas

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge (99) rounds bases after hitting a home run during the seventh inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on June 11.
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge (99) rounds bases after hitting a home run during the seventh inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on June 11. / William Purnell-Imagn Images
In this story:

Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees is blessed with elite power, this is obvious. But, did you also realize he's putting together a historically good season in other metrics?

Per Paul Hembekides of ESPN on social media:

Aaron Judge is having the best hit-for-average season EVER...

.392 batting average
League is hitting .245
AVG+ of 160

Could he actually hit .400?

No player has hit .400 since Ted Williams hit .406 in 1941. Judge has made himself the most feared right-handed hitter in the league, and it's a coin-flip as to who is more feared overall between him and Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Judge is already a two-time American League MVP and he's on track to win his third this year. In addition to his .392 average, he also has 25 homers, which is second to only Cal Raleigh of the Seattle Mariners.

The Yankees enter play on Friday at 42-25 and with the second-best record in the American League behind only the Detroit Tigers. After getting to the World Series in 2024, they are working to get back again, and they'll have an excellent chance to claim their first title since 2009.

New York will take on the Boston Red Sox on Friday night at Fenway Park with first pitch coming at 7:10 p.m. ET. Left-hander Ryan Yarbrough will take the mound against fellow lefty Garrett Crochet.

Yarbrough has gone 3-1 with a 4.17 ERA while Crochet is 6-4 with a 2.35.

Boston just took two of three from New York last weekend at Yankee Stadium.

Published
Brady Farkas
BRADY FARKAS

Brady Farkas is a baseball writer for Fastball on Sports Illustrated/FanNation and the host of 'The Payoff Pitch' podcast which can be found on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Videos on baseball also posted to YouTube. Brady has spent nearly a decade in sports talk radio and is a graduate of Oswego State University. You can follow him on Twitter @WDEVRadioBrady. 

Home/News