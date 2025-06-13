Aaron Judge is Having The Best Season Ever in This Metric, According to ESPN Insider
Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees is blessed with elite power, this is obvious. But, did you also realize he's putting together a historically good season in other metrics?
Per Paul Hembekides of ESPN on social media:
Aaron Judge is having the best hit-for-average season EVER...
.392 batting average
League is hitting .245
AVG+ of 160
Could he actually hit .400?
No player has hit .400 since Ted Williams hit .406 in 1941. Judge has made himself the most feared right-handed hitter in the league, and it's a coin-flip as to who is more feared overall between him and Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Judge is already a two-time American League MVP and he's on track to win his third this year. In addition to his .392 average, he also has 25 homers, which is second to only Cal Raleigh of the Seattle Mariners.
The Yankees enter play on Friday at 42-25 and with the second-best record in the American League behind only the Detroit Tigers. After getting to the World Series in 2024, they are working to get back again, and they'll have an excellent chance to claim their first title since 2009.
New York will take on the Boston Red Sox on Friday night at Fenway Park with first pitch coming at 7:10 p.m. ET. Left-hander Ryan Yarbrough will take the mound against fellow lefty Garrett Crochet.
Yarbrough has gone 3-1 with a 4.17 ERA while Crochet is 6-4 with a 2.35.
Boston just took two of three from New York last weekend at Yankee Stadium.