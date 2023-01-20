Aaron Nola Posts Photos from Wedding, Honeymoon on Instagram
Philadelphia Phillies star Aaron Nola recently tied the knot with his high school sweetheart, Hunter Jayde Harrington.
The newly wed couple recently posted some pictures and videos from both their wedding and their honeymoon, to their Instagram accounts.
On Jan. 3, Hunter posted photos from their wedding day, captioned 'Mr. & Mrs. Nola.'
On Jan 8, Hunter posted more photos from their wedding weekend, with a caption that reads, 'A weekend to remember.'
Earlier this week, Hunter posted photos from their honeymoon. The couple is seen on sunny beaches, in an undisclosed location.
Nola is coming off a 2022 season in which he logged a 3.25 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 125 ERA+ over 205 innings pitched and 32 starts. Nola's Phillies came within two games of winning the World Series, leading the Houston Astros 2-1 with Game 4 and Game 5 being played at home at Citizens Bank Park. The Astros came back to win the series, collecting their second World Series title in franchise history, and their first since 2017.
The Phillies are hoping to return to the World Series and win a title in 2023. The club signed All-Star shortstop Trea Turner to an 11-year, $300 million contract last month.
