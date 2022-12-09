New York Yankees' 2023 Projected Lineup After Re-Signing Aaron Judge

Earlier this week, the New York Yankees agreed to terms on a nine-year, $360 million contract with reigning American League MVP Aaron Judge.

The Yankees can still add to their roster this winter, via free agency and trades. The club has most of its team from 2022 returning for 2023.

Manager Aaron Boone will have a wide variety of options for how to line up his club next season. DJ LeMahieu, who missed the 2022 postseason due to injury, should be good to go by Opening Day. The Yankees also have three young, promising shortstops, including Oswaldo Cabrera, Oswald Peraza and Anthony Volpe, in addition to veteran shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa.

Boone will likely use platoons and have players split time in the early part of the season, at least, but here's a look at our projected 2023 starting lineup for the Yankees, as of Dec. 9, featuring 2022 slash lines:

1) CF Harrison Bader .250/.294/.650

2) RF Aaron Judge .311/.425/1.111

3) 1B Anthony Rizzo .224/.338/.818

4) DH Giancarlo Stanton .211/.297/.759

5) 2B Gleyber Torres .257/.310/.761

6) 3B Josh Donaldson .222/.308/.682

7) LF Oswaldo Cabrera .247/.312/.740

8) SS Oswald Peraza .306/.404/.832

9) C Jose Trevino .248/.283/.671

UTILITY: DJ LeMahieu .266/.346/.735

More MLB Offseason Coverage:

For more from Jack Vita, follow him on Twitter @JackVitaShow, and subscribe to his podcast, the Jack Vita Show, available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, Facebook, Amazon, iHeartRadio, and wherever podcasts are found.