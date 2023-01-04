After losing Xander Bogaerts, Boston Red Sox executive Chaim Bloom faced strong criticism from the Red Sox fanbase. What they didn't know at the time, was that Bloom would later sign the best long-term contract of the winter, Jack Vita writes.

Bloom agreed to an 11-year, $332 million contract with two-time All-Star third baseman Rafael Devers Wednesday, Bob Nightengale and Carlos Baerga reported.

The largest contracts of the off-season are as follows:

Aaron Judge (age 30): 9 years, $360 million

Devers (age 26): 11 years, $332 million

Carlos Correa (age 28): 12 years, $315 million (pending)

Trea Turner (age 29): 11 years, $300 million

Xander Bogaerts (age 30): 11 years, $280 million

Jacob deGrom (age 34): 5 years, $185 million

Dansby Swanson (age 28): 7 years, $177 million

Unlike Correa, Turner, Bogaerts, deGrom and Judge's contracts, Devers' 11-year contract will pay him through his age-36 season. Correa's pending contract comes with serious risk, considering his durability and health. Judge is already in his 30s. Turner and Bogaerts are average at-best defensive shortstops that may need to switch positions before the end of their contracts, both of which will pay them into their 40s.

The Red Sox are locking up a player in the prime of his career, that might be the best hitter among this group, behind Judge. Devers is an elite hitter. He has a career slash line of .283/.342/.854. Last season, he finished 14th in American League MVP voting after slashing .295/.358/.879. Devers has also stayed on the diamond for the Red Sox, playing in over 87% of his team's games in each of the last four seasons.

Here are Correa, Devers, Turner, Bogaerts and Swanson's slash lines since the start of 2019:

Correa: .281/.360/.840

Devers: .292/.352/.884

Turner: .311/.361/.870

Bogaerts: .304/.376/.879

Swanson: .261/.325/.768

Given his age and performance, his contract is the most desirable among the seven players that got $175 million or more this winter.

