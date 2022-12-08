Skip to main content
San Diego Padres' 2023 Projected Starting Lineup After Signing Xander Bogaerts

The San Diego Padres agreed to terms on an 11-year, $280 million contract with free agent shortstop Xander Bogaerts Wednesday night. After adding Bogaerts, here's a look at the Padres' projected starting lineup for the 2023 Major League Baseball season.
The San Diego Padres added another gigantic contract to their payroll Wednesday night, agreeing to terms on an 11-year, $280 million contract with free agent shortstop Xander Bogaerts.

Bogaerts' arrival will likely shuffle the club's defensive alignment.

Bogaerts is expected to play shortstop for the Padres. Ha-Seong Kim could slide over to second base, and Jake Cronenworth can play first base. Fernando Tatis Jr., who the Padres signed to a 14-year, $340 million contract extension prior to the start of the 2021 season, could find a new home in left field, with Trent Grisham in center, and Juan Soto in right field.

Tatis will serve ten more games of his 80-game suspension, before returning to the diamond.

The Padres don't have a defined designated hitter on their roster at this current juncture. The club will likely add at least a player or two more before the conclusion of the offseason.

Here's a look at how the Padres will likely line up in 2023, once Tatis returns from his suspension (featuring 2022 slash lines):

C Austin Nola .251/.321/.649

1B Jake Cronenworth .239/.332/.722

2B Ha-Seong Kim .251/.325/.708

3B Manny Machado .298/.366/.898

SS Xander Bogaerts .307/.377/.833

LF Fernando Tatis Jr. (Did not play)

CF Trent Grisham .184/.284/.626

RF Juan Soto .236/.388/.778

DH TBD

