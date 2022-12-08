San Diego Padres' 2023 Projected Starting Lineup After Signing Xander Bogaerts

The San Diego Padres added another gigantic contract to their payroll Wednesday night, agreeing to terms on an 11-year, $280 million contract with free agent shortstop Xander Bogaerts.

Bogaerts' arrival will likely shuffle the club's defensive alignment.

Bogaerts is expected to play shortstop for the Padres. Ha-Seong Kim could slide over to second base, and Jake Cronenworth can play first base. Fernando Tatis Jr., who the Padres signed to a 14-year, $340 million contract extension prior to the start of the 2021 season, could find a new home in left field, with Trent Grisham in center, and Juan Soto in right field.

Tatis will serve ten more games of his 80-game suspension, before returning to the diamond.

The Padres don't have a defined designated hitter on their roster at this current juncture. The club will likely add at least a player or two more before the conclusion of the offseason.

Here's a look at how the Padres will likely line up in 2023, once Tatis returns from his suspension (featuring 2022 slash lines):

C Austin Nola .251/.321/.649

1B Jake Cronenworth .239/.332/.722

2B Ha-Seong Kim .251/.325/.708

3B Manny Machado .298/.366/.898

SS Xander Bogaerts .307/.377/.833

LF Fernando Tatis Jr. (Did not play)

CF Trent Grisham .184/.284/.626

RF Juan Soto .236/.388/.778

DH TBD

