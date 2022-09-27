Albert Pujols, Pete Alonso, Steven Kwan Named AL, NL Players of the Week

Skip to main content
After both players etched their names in baseball history over the weekend, St. Louis Cardinals designated hitter Albert Pujols and New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso were named National League Players of the Week, Monday, while Cleveland Guardians outfielder Steven Kwan was named American League Player of the Week, presented by Chevrolet.
After both players etched their names in baseball history over the weekend, St. Louis Cardinals designated hitter Albert Pujols and New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso were named National League Players of the Week, Monday, while Cleveland Guardians outfielder Steven Kwan was named American League Player of the Week, presented by Chevrolet.

Pujols belted career home runs number 699 and 700 Friday night at Dodger Stadium, topping off a week in which he slashed .368/.400/1.084 with five RBI. Pujols is only the fourth player to join the 700 home run club.

Pujols is enjoying a remarkable second half. Since the All-Star break, the 42-year-old is slashing .315/.375/1.053 with 15 home runs and 38 RBI.

Alonso set a new New York Mets franchise record Sunday, collecting his 128th RBI in the Mets' 13-4 victory over the Oakland Athletics. He passes Mike Piazza's previous record of 124 RBI, a mark the catcher reached in 1999.

Alonso slashed .333/.407/1.324 with four home runs and 13 RBI over the past week. Alonso's 128 RBI lead the National League. He's 16 RBI up on St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, in Goldschmidt's pursuit of a National League Triple Crown.

Kwan hit .438 over the past week with a .471 on base percentage and a 1.221 OPS, with two home runs, 10 RBI and four stolen bases. Kwan enjoyed a three-hit day Sunday that included a grand slam and two stolen bases, as the Guardians completed the sweep of the Texas Rangers, clinching their fourth American League Central division title in seven years.

