ALDS: Game 5 of Cleveland Guardians, NY Yankees Series Postponed to Tuesday

Game five of the American League Division Series between the New York Yankees and the Cleveland Guardians has been postponed to Tuesday afternoon at 4:07 p.m. ET.

The winner-take-all game had originally been scheduled to start at 7:07 p.m. ET Monday night. Hours before game time, Major League Baseball officials announced that the game's start time had been delayed indefinitely. Major League officials had been meeting with representatives from the Guardians and Yankees throughout the evening to discuss plans for the game.



Updates were provided throughout the evening, but no start time had been determined. Yankee Stadium was filled with fans, waiting out the rain delay. Some Guardians players began playing catch with a football to pass the time, and even played catch with random Yankees fans in the crowd.

At 9:36 p.m. ET, MLB communications tweeted that the game would be postponed and rescheduled for Tuesday afternoon at 4:07 p.m. ET.

It's the second rainout at Yankee Stadium of the American League Division Series. Game two was originally scheduled for Thursday, but a rainout pushed the game to Friday.

The Guardians were impacted by a number of rainouts this year, playing 12 doubleheaders during the regular season.

The postponement opens up options for the Guardians. Guardians ace Shane Bieber pitched game two. Had game two not been postponed from Thursday to Friday, perhaps Guardians manager Terry Francona would have named Bieber his game five starter, having his top pitcher going on three days rest. Aaron Civale was slated to pitch game five Monday night, but perhaps Bieber will now receive the start instead.

The Yankees were going to start Jameson Taillon Monday night, but have announced that Nestor Cortes will start game five Tuesday.

Game one of the American League Championship Series is still scheduled to start Wednesday night in Houston. The Houston Astros will face the winner of Tuesday's game five in New York.