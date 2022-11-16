Arizona Diamondbacks Set 40-Man Roster, Protect Minor League Prospects from Rule 5 Draft
Prior to Tuesday evening's 6 p.m. ET deadline to protect eligible players from the Rule 5 Draft, the Arizona Diamondbacks added four minor league players to their 40-man roster.
Among the players added are minor league prospects Blaze Alexander, Jorge Barrosa, Dominic Fletcher and Justin Martinez. These players will be protected from the Rule 5 Draft at the Winter Meetings in three weeks in San Diego.
In corresponding moves, the Diamondbacks designated Sergio Alcantara, Stone Garrett, Jordan Luplow and Caleb Smith for assignment.
As of the Nov. 15 deadline, the Diamondbacks have a full 40 players on their 40-man roster, with no open roster spots. Their offseason is far from over, though.
Below is the full, updated roster that the Diamondbacks have listed on their website.
Pitchers
J.B. Bukauskas
Madison Bumgarner
Luis Frias
Zac Gallen
Tyler Gilbert
Kevin Ginkel
Tommy Henry
Tyler Holton
Drey Jameson
Merrill Kelly
Joe Mantiply
Corbin Martin
Justin Martinez
Mark Melancon
Reyes Moronta
Ryne Nelson
Kyle Nelson
Sean Poppen
Cole Sulser
Edwin Uceta
Carlos Vargas
Taylor Widener
Catchers
Jose Herrera
Carson Kelly
Infielders
Nick Ahmed
Blaze Alexander
Seth Beer
Ketel Marte
Geraldo Perdomo
Emmanuel Rivera
Josh Rojas
Christian Walker
Outfielders
Jorge Barrosa
Corbin Carroll
Dominic Fletcher
Cooper Hummel
Jake McCarthy
Pavin Smith
Alek Thomas
Daulton Varsho
