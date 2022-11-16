Arizona Diamondbacks Set 40-Man Roster, Protect Minor League Prospects from Rule 5 Draft

Prior to Tuesday evening's 6 p.m. ET deadline to protect eligible players from the Rule 5 Draft, the Arizona Diamondbacks added four minor league players to their 40-man roster.

Among the players added are minor league prospects Blaze Alexander, Jorge Barrosa, Dominic Fletcher and Justin Martinez. These players will be protected from the Rule 5 Draft at the Winter Meetings in three weeks in San Diego.

In corresponding moves, the Diamondbacks designated Sergio Alcantara, Stone Garrett, Jordan Luplow and Caleb Smith for assignment.

As of the Nov. 15 deadline, the Diamondbacks have a full 40 players on their 40-man roster, with no open roster spots. Their offseason is far from over, though.

Below is the full, updated roster that the Diamondbacks have listed on their website.

Pitchers

J.B. Bukauskas

Madison Bumgarner

Luis Frias

Zac Gallen

Tyler Gilbert

Kevin Ginkel

Tommy Henry

Tyler Holton

Drey Jameson

Merrill Kelly

Joe Mantiply

Corbin Martin

Justin Martinez

Mark Melancon

Reyes Moronta

Ryne Nelson

Kyle Nelson

Sean Poppen

Cole Sulser

Edwin Uceta

Carlos Vargas

Taylor Widener

Catchers

Jose Herrera

Carson Kelly

Infielders

Nick Ahmed

Blaze Alexander

Seth Beer

Ketel Marte

Geraldo Perdomo

Emmanuel Rivera

Josh Rojas

Christian Walker

Outfielders

Jorge Barrosa

Corbin Carroll

Dominic Fletcher

Cooper Hummel

Jake McCarthy

Pavin Smith

Alek Thomas

Daulton Varsho

For more from Jack Vita, follow him on Twitter @JackVitaShow, and subscribe to his podcast, the Jack Vita Show, available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, Facebook, Amazon, iHeartRadio, and wherever podcasts are found.