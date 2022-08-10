Skip to main content
Braves Promote Another Double-A Prospect Straight To The Majors

The Atlanta Braves are asking Vaughn Grissom to skip Triple-A after calling the prospect up to the big league squad.

The Braves are promoting another top prospect straight from Double-A to the major leagues.

Atlanta announced Wednesday that Vaughn Grissom is joining the big league team despite never having played at Triple-A. Grissom, a 21-year-old infielder, was sizzling at Class AA Mississippi, slashing .363/.408/.517 with three home runs, 12 RBI and seven stolen bases over 22 games. Prior to that, the Braves' No. 1 prospect, per MLB.com, hit .312/.404/.487 with 11 homers, 55 RBI and 20 swipes across 74 games for High-A Rome.

Grissom, who can play second, third and shortstop, is considered the 98th best prospect in all of baseball, according to MLB.com.

This is the second time this season the Braves have promoted a top prospect straight from Double-A to The Show. 

Atlanta made the same bold move with Michael Harris II on May 28. That decision proved fruitful; the centerfielder is slashing .288/.324/.485 with 10 home runs, 34 RBI and 12 stolen bases over his first 64 major league games.

Grissom's aggressive promotion was part of a larger series of moves that the Braves made on Wednesday.

Atlanta called on Grissom after placing second baseman Orlando Arcia on the 10-day injured list with a strained left hamstring. The Braves' other moves included...

-Returning RHP Kirby Yates from his major league rehabilitation assignment and reinstating him from the 10-day injured list.
-Transferring OF Adam Duvall to the 60-day injured list.
-Optining RHP Huascar Ynoa to Triple-A Gwinnett.
-Reinstating 1B Mike Ford from the 10-day injured list, designating him for assignment and releasing him from the roster.

While his arrival won't draw as much fanfare as Grissom's, Yates could end up being a significant addition to Atlanta's bullpen. 

Once an All-Star closer with the Padres, the 35-year-old has thrown just 4.1 innings since the start of the 2020 season due to injuries, including Tommy John surgery.

USATSI_18073566
