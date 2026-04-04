Blue Jays-Alejandro Kirk Report Could Shake Up AL East

The Toronto Blue Jays can't catch a break from an injury perspective right now.

Earlier in the week, it was announced that starting pitcher Cody Ponce is dealing with an ACL injury. In response, the Blue Jays went out and signed veteran hurler Patrick Corbin. On Saturday, it was announced that two-time All-Star catcher Alejandro Kirk is also heading to the Injured List due to a fractured left thumb. Both of these injuries will play a significant role in the American League East in the short term.

MLB.com's Keegan Matheson reported the news of Kirk's injury and also that 25-year-old Brandon Valenzuela will be up in the majors to replace him.

"News: Alejandro Kirk has a fractured left thumb," Matheson wrote. "He’s going to the IL. Brandon Valenzuela up."

American League East Impact

Mar 28, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk (30) celebrates hitting a home run against the Athletics during the ninth inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images | Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images

As of writing, the Blue Jays are in second place in the American League East at 4-3. The New York Yankees are in first place at 6-1. The Baltimore Orioles are in third place at 3-4 with the Boston Red Sox in fourth place at 2-5 and the Tampa Bay Rays in last place also at 2-5.

With Kirk missing time, the Blue Jays are losing a key cog. He was an All-Star in 2025 as he hit .282 with 15 homers and 76 RBIs. It was arguably his best season of his career. In the short term, he's being replaced by Valenzuela, who hasn't made his big league debut yet. He's currently the Blue Jays' No. 24 prospect.

The Blue Jays are the reigning American League champs, but things just haven't gone as planned for them. The rotation is thin with Ponce, Shane Bieber, Trey Yesavage, and José Berríos injured. Now, the Blue Jays lose their top catcher. That's a lot of talent out the door and opens the door for a team, like the Orioles or Red Sox, to jump them in the standings. There aren't many better options available right now as well. The free agent market is very thin. So, in reality, things aren't going to get much better for Toronto in the near future.

The Blue Jays are already hurting. There's a lot of season to go, obviously, but the Orioles, Red Sox, and Yankees all have an opportunity to take an early lead over the Blue Jays in the standings that will be difficult to make up.