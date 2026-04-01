Blue Jays Need to Offer Lucas Giolito a One-Year Deal

With the 2026 Major League Baseball season in full swing, we've already started to see unfortunate injuries start to pop up around the league.

It's tough, but it's a big part of the game. The Atlanta Braves have been a team that has been bitten by the injury bug with pitchers dropping left and right. The Toronto Blue Jays are another team that has gotten some bad luck. Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reported on Tuesday that right-handed starter Cody Ponce is dealing with a right ACL sprain and will "miss significant time."

"Cody Ponce’s diagnosis right now is a right ACL sprain," Matheson wrote. "More doctors are reviewing the MRI now to see if there’s a full tear for the final diagnosis. Schneider says the BlueJays are 'holding onto' hope he can pitch again this year, but will miss significant time regardless."

The Toronto Blue Jays need to sign Lucas Giolito

Sep 12, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Lucas Giolito (54) delivers a pitch during the second inning against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images | Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

It's unfortunate any time you see an injury pop up around the league. But, on the bright side, there is a free agent starter out there right now who could help Toronto, or any team with a pitching need for that matter: Lucas Giolito.

There is no reason why Giolito is available right now. The 31-year-old made 26 starts for the Boston Red Sox in 2025 and logged a 3.41 ERA across 145 innings of work. He also logged a 121-to-56 strikeout-to-walk ratio over that stretch.

Giolito wasn't able to pitch in the playoffs for Boston in 2025, but he was an above-average starter in the big leagues in 2025 and somehow is still available in free agency. Right now, the Blue Jays have Ponce, Trey Yesavage, Shane Bieber and José Berríos all injured. That's a talented foursome, to say the least.

Giolito is still looking for a home and had success in the American League East in 2025 with Boston. The topic of MLB free agency should be a thing of the past right now. The season is here. The biggest talking points should be the action between the white lines. But when you have a guy like Giolito sitting out there looking for a new home, you have to talk about the options out there.

There was a lot of speculation about the Braves, but they haven't signed him to this point. The Blue Jays are the best option for him right now on paper. Toronto is a World Series contender, but it can't let its rotation fall behind due to injury. Giolito is available and can help a team and certainly will have to settle for a one-year deal whenever he does sign. At least with the Blue Jays, he'd have a chance to make a run on a contender. It's a perfect match.