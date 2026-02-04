Blue Jays, Orioles Positioned for Showdown After Latest Free Agency News

The free agency market has not been kind to left-hander Framber Valdez, but perhaps he could benefit at the last minute from an ongoing power struggle.

Valdez, who some pegged as the top free agent starting pitcher in this year's class, has been unable to find the long-term deal he was looking for. Spring training starts next week, so the urgency to find the best offer may be increasing.

On Wednesday, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported on Valdez's current market, with predictions from scouts, executives, and agents. The short summary: it seems as though an American League East battle may be brewing.

Valdez destined to head East?

The Baltimore Orioles have had a nice offseason, but compared to their East counterparts, their starting pitching looks lackluster. They're a natural fit for Valdez, and per Nightengale, they remain the sharp bet for the two-time All-Star's service.

"The Orioles remain the heavy favorite to sign Valdez, and could turn a fabulous winter into a spectacular one," Nightengale wrote. "And let’s face it, if they’re going to have a real chance to bounce back and win the AL East, they need another front-line starter."

The Orioles potentially adding Valdez could create a true four-horse race in the East with the Toronto Blue Jays, New York Yankees, and Boston Red Sox. But the Blue Jays finished first in the division last year, and after missing out on the big bats at the top of the free-agent class, Nightengale hinted that they could ruin Baltimore's fun.

"The Orioles’ biggest threat to signing Valdez is the Blue Jays," Nightengale wrote. "They’ve had perhaps the best winter of any team in baseball, spending $337 million to give them every chance for a return trip to the World Series. So why not push it closer to $500 million?"

The Yankees and Red Sox appear happy to stand idly by and let Valdez sign an expensive deal, even if it's a short-term one, elsewhere. But every AL East team should be on pins and needles until the World Series champion Valdez picks his next spot.

