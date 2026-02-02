Red Sox Salary Dump Jordan Hicks; These 3 Overpriced Veterans Could Be Next

The Boston Red Sox pulled off many teams' dream yesterday by trading one of their worst players.

Relief pitcher Jordan Hicks went from Boston to the Chicago White Sox in a package that also included $8 million in cash considerations and top prospect David Sandlin. But the Red Sox also got $16 million off their books for the next two years, plus an interesting arm in righty Gage Ziehl.

Naturally, we're left to ask, who could be next? Around the game, there are lots of other expensive stars whose teams would love to get their contracts off the books. Are any of these players bound to be traded by opening day?

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

(Note: while these trade candidates are informed by past reporting and knowledge of their current situations, they are somewhat speculative in nature.)

Nick Castellanos - Philadelphia Phillies OF

Oct 8, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Nick Castellanos (8) looks on before the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers during game three of the NLDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Castellanos had to be first on this list, because the Phillies came out and said at the start of the offseason that the relationship was over between the two sides. And although there have been no reports that the move is definitely coming, it's seemed in recent days that the Phillies are trending towards releasing him outright.

Castellanos is owed $20 million in the final season of a five-year contract. He had a .694 OPS and negative-0.8 bWAR last season as the Phillies' starting right fielder.

Masataka Yoshida - Red Sox OF/DH

Though the Red Sox were just the team to pull off a salary dump, they would love to go right back to the well if they can find a willing taker. Yoshida isn't a bad hitter, per se, but his inability to stick in the outfield has clogged up Boston's roster in the worst of ways.

Owed $36 million over the next two years, Yoshida would have to be packaged with significant prospect capital to get a team to eat even half of the money remaining. He had a .696 OPS and just four home runs in 55 games last year.

Christian Walker - Houston Astros 1B

Sep 14, 2025; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Houston Astros first baseman Christian Walker (8) hits a single to drive in a run against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

There were a number of interesting candidates for the last spot here, as we considered Kodai Senga and Sean Murphy. But Walker had the worst year of any of those names, and with $40 million on his deal for the next two years, he's definitely overpriced, even if he still plays good defense at first base.

The Astros' current infield situation is frankly untenable, and that's led many to believe that longtime third baseman Isaac Paredes could be traded. But instead, could the Astros move Paredes to first, which is likely his long-term position, and simply offload Walker to anyone who will agree to pay down more than half of what he's owed?

More MLB: Yankees Insider Drops Jasson Domínguez Hint; These 3 Teams Could Be Trade Fits