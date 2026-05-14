Blue Jays, Red Sox and Another AL Team Poised for a 2026 Revival

We're just over one quarter of the way through the 2026 Major League Baseball season and there will be teams that started off slowly that will turn things around by the time the season comes to a close.

If the regulars season were to end today, the American League playoff field would be:

Tampa Bay Rays (AL East Champion)

Cleveland Guardians (AL Central Champion)

Athletics (AL West Champion)

New York Yankees (Wild Card No. 1)

Chicago White Sox (Wild Card No. 2)

Seattle Mariners (Wild Card No. 3)

Over the course of the season, this will surely change. But who could be candidates to turn their seasons around and crack the playoff field? Here are three options:

Toronto Blue Jays

May 4, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) reacts after striking out against the Tampa Bay Rays in the first inning at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

If there is a team that is going to turn things around and make a run at a playoff spot over the final three quarters of the season, it would be the Blue Jays. The Blue Jays were the 2025 American League champions and made it all the way to Game 7 of the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Blue Jays were just a few outs away from winning the World Series. Now, they are 19-24 on the season. The biggest reason for this is all of the injuries the club has dealt with. Trey Yesavage recently returned and so did George Springer. Soon enough, the club will get guys like Shane Bieber and Max Scherzer back as well. Plus, the Blue Jays are never afraid to make a splash, so don't rule out any deals over the course of the season as well. Toronto will be just fine.

Boston Red Sox

iMay 3, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox designated hitter Roman Anthony (19) warms-up before batting against the Houston Astros during the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

The Red Sox have had a disaster start to the season that included firing Alex Cora, but this club should have enough talent to get back on track. Boston has been better under interim manager Chad Tracy and will get Roman Anthony and Garrett Crochet back at some point. Boston is still just 2 1/2 games out of a playoff spot, despite the tough start to the season. At some point, things are going to click.

Kansas City Royals

May 12, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. (7) rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The Royals have a legit MVP contender in Bobby Witt Jr. and some very good pitching, like Seth Lugo, Michael Wacha and Kris Bubic. It's a bit surprising that the Royals are 19-24. But the Royals are just two games out of a playoff spot. Soon enough, the pitching will carry the Royals to a playoff spot.