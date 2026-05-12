Blue Jays' Kevin Gausman Joins Exclusive List With Justin Verlander, Max Scherzer

The Toronto Blue Jays have one of the very best pitchers in Major League Baseball in recent memory.

Kevin Gausman is in his 14th season in the big leagues and has continued to find a way to find success year in and year out. While the 2026 season has been a struggle for Toronto so far, Gausman has been a major bright spot. He entered the day on Monday with a 3.09 ERA in eight starts across 46 2/3 innings pitched to go along with a 43-to-9 strikeout-to-walk ratio. Gausman is now 35 years old, but he hasn't finished a season with an ERA above 3.83 since 2019. Overall, he has a 3.80 career ERA in 14 seasons.

That's impressive in itself, but it isn't all. On Monday, Gausman made his ninth start of the season and struck out five batters across 4 2/3 innings pitched. In the process, he became the sixth active pitcher to top 2,000 strikeouts in his career.

The Blue Jays Star Reached A Historic Milestone

May 11, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Kevin Gausman (34) throws a pitch that strikes out Tampa Bay Rays catcher Hunter Feduccia (not pictured) for his 2,000th during the fourth inning at Rogers Centre. It was Kevin Gausman (34) 2,000th career strike out. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Kevin Gausman becomes the sixth active pitcher with 2,000 strikeouts



He joins Verlander, Scherzer, Sale, Cole and Darvish on that list pic.twitter.com/jJVUvv9a7G — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) May 12, 2026

There are just 91 pitchers in the history of Major League Baseball who have reached 2,000 or more strikeouts, now including Gausman. His five strikeouts on Monday raised his career total to 2,002. He surpassed Andy Benes, who finished his career with 2,000 strikeouts total, for the No. 90 spot in big league history.

The six active pitchers with 2,000 or more strikeouts now are Justin Verlander, Max Scherzer, Chris Sale, Gerrit Cole and Yu Darvish. Verlander has 3,554 strikeouts for his career followed by Scherzer at 3,499, Sale at 2,653, Cole at 2,251 and Darvish at 2,075. Before the 2026 season comes to an end, Gausman very well could pass Darvish.

Gausman has spent time with the Baltimore Orioles, Atlanta Braves, Cincinnati Reds, San Francisco Giants and the Blue Jays throughout his impressive career so far.

The Blue Jays are certainly fortunate to have him and MLB fans in general have been able to see one of the best pitchers in league history, when it comes to strikeouts specifically. Major League Baseball has been around for a very long time. If you're one of 91 people to do anything in the majors, that's impressive. To be in a category like this when it comes to a stat as prominent as strikeouts is even more impressive. And, again, he's just 35 years old. There should be a lot more to come for the Blue Jays starter.