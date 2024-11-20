Boston Red Sox Gain Big Advantage in Pursuit of Big-Name Free Agents
On Tuesday, the Boston Red Sox learned that pitcher Nick Pivetta declined the one-year qualifying offer that the team gave him. This makes Pivetta a free agent and means that the Red Sox will receive a draft pick at the end of the second round if Pivetta signs elsewhere.
First and foremost, in losing Pivetta, the Red Sox are losing a dependable arm. They have starting pitcher options available though and can afford to see him exit. Lucas Giolito, Bryan Bello, Kutter Crawford, Tanner Houck, Garrett Whitlock, Cooper Criswell and Richard Fitts are all starting options next year, and that's before you entertain adding guys in free agency or through trades.
And on that note, the Red Sox have another big ace up their sleeve. If the Red Sox were to sign a big-name pitcher like Max Fried (who also received a QO), they'd be forced to give up their own high draft pick. In a budget-conscious baseball world, teams don't like to forfeit high picks that come with long-term affordability. However, because the Red Sox will gain a pick for losing Pivetta, they can afford to be a little more aggressive in going after guys who have a qualifying offer pick attached.
In addition to Fried, that is also the case for guys like Alex Bregman, who the Sox have been connected to. Juan Soto would also require giving up a high draft pick.
Tyler Milliken of "Section 10" made that connection on social media:
The Red Sox went 81-81 this past season, finishing third in the American League East. They haven't been to the playoffs since 2021.
