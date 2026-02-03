Here's Where Infield Trade Market Stands After Brendan Donovan Blockbuster

To begin the offseason, there were a lot of very talented infielders available on the open market.

Alex Bregman and Bo Bichette were the top free agents while Brendan Donovan was the top trade chip.

Bregman and Bichette signed deals earlier in the offseason. Seattle Mariners slugger Eugenio Suárez came off the market to the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday. To replace him, the Mariners reportedly made a big move on Monday.

According to multiple reports, including one from MLB insider Bob Nightengale, the Mariners have agreed to a trade that would bring Donovan to Seattle in a three-team blockbuster.

This reported deal leaves infield-needy teams like the Boston Red Sox scrambling for answers.

Which infielders still available on the trade block? How does the market look after the Donovan deal? Who's the next domino to fall?

There are still trade options available for infield-needy teams

The top infielders left on the trade market include Philadelphia Phillies All-Star Alec Bohm, Arizona Diamondbacks superstar Ketel Marte, Houston Astros infielder Isaac Paredes, and Chicago Cubs infielders Matt Shaw and Nico Hoerner.

Bohm has been linked to trades for about a year, but he hasn't been moved. He's a solid bat with All-Star potential, but his glove makes him a shaky addition for infield-needy teams.

Marte is the big fish on the market, but a trade seems very unlikely. He's the best second baseman in baseball with the potential to be one of the best players in the game, too. It would take a monster haul to land him, but there could be some traction there if teams are willing to overpay.

Paredes doesn't make much sense as a trade chip after the Astros landed him last offseason. Still, if the Astros are willing to listen, a deal could come together.

The Cubs have two trade chips, but they would only look to move one. Alex Bregman was signed to play the hot corner in the Windy City, which means Hoerner or Shaw will be without a job. The Cubs could trade the player they're not interested in using as a part of their future.

