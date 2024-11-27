Boston Red Sox Reportedly Turning Attention to Left-Hander Max Fried in Free Agency
After watching left-hander Blake Snell sign with Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday night, the Boston Red Sox are reportedly focusing their attention on left-hander Max Fried.
That report came from Bob Nightengale of USA Today:
The Boston Red Sox, who were in on Blake Snell, now are focusing on Max Fried to upgrade their rotation.
The Red Sox have been linked to high-end pitching all offseason, and it's something they desperately need. The Red Sox have arms to fill out a competent rotation, but an ace would help solidify them as real contenders in the American League.
Right now, Boston has a collection of Lucas Giolito, Bryan Bello, Kutter Crawford, Tanner Houck, Garrett Whitlock, Cooper Criswell and Richard Fitts. Giolito and Whitlock are both coming off serious elbow injuries and Whitlock may be better suited for the bullpen at this point.
In addition to Fried, the Red Sox have also been active in the trade market and they remain one of the teams involved for Garrett Crochet of the Chicago White Sox.
The 30-year-old Fried will pitch next season at the age of 31. He's coming off a year in which he made 29 starts for Atlanta, going 11-10 with a 3.25 ERA. An eight-year veteran, he helped the Braves win the World Series in 2021. He is also a two-time All-Star and a three-time Gold Glover.
Spotrac estimates his market value at six years and $136 million.
Boston isn't the only American League East team linked to Fried: The Toronto Blue Jays are in as well.