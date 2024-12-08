Boston Red Sox Reportedly Willing to Trade Young First Baseman Triston Casas
The Boston Red Sox are reportedly open to trading former first-round pick Triston Casas.
The news came from Alex Speier of the Boston Globe. The following comes from MLBTradeRumors, with a link to Speier's reporting (subscription required):
Alex Speier of the Boston Globe reported earlier today that the Red Sox have been “open” to including Casas in a trade that achieves their goal of adding a pitcher to the front of their rotation. What’s more, Speier goes on to report that one executive from a rival AL club noted that he Red Sox had offered Casas as the headliner in a package for one of his team’s pitchers
There are a few interesting things about all of this, so let's examine...
1) Casas is the team's starting first baseman. If they were to deal him, they don't have another solid in-house option to replace him directly. A Casas trade means that the organization would need to acquire another first baseman, or would need to move Rafael Devers across the diamond. If they did that, they'd need to bring in another third baseman. They've been linked to Alex Bregman at various points this offseason. There is a chance they could try to move top prospect Marcelo Mayer to third base, but that seems unlikely.
2) Plan A for the Red Sox is to sign Juan Soto. If they sign Soto, they likely can't afford to get a player of Bregman's caliber to fill the hole left behind by a Casas trade. Thus, it seems like the Sox would only be looking at this possibility if they can't land Soto and are forced to pivot in other directions.
3) The Red Sox certainly could use a front-line pitcher. They've been connected to Corbin Burnes, Max Fried and Garrett Crochet so far this offseason, and also made a run at Blake Snell. Two of those three options can just be signed, but a Crochet trade could be the kind of deal that causes them to have to move Casas.
Casas, 24, is a three-year veteran of the Red Sox. He hit 24 homers back in 2023 but played just 63 games this past season. He still hit 13 homers in that time.
