What Zac Gallen’s Market Looks Like as MLB Offseason Winds Down

As the month of February begins, there are still several notable free agents that have been left unsigned, especially in the starting pitching market. Among the names still out there is right-hander Zac Gallen. Some teams may be a little hesitant after he went 13-15 with a 4.83 ERA in 2025 and also saw his strikeout rate plummet.

However, his market is not completely inactive. He still has plenty of suitors looking into him as they try and boost their rotations for 2026. According to Brian Murphy of MLB.com, the Baltimore Orioles, Chicago Cubs, San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Angels have been linked to him for much of the offseason.

How Gallen fits with each suitor

Sep 26, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Zac Gallen (23) throws a pitch during the first inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images | David Frerker-Imagn Images

The Orioles are probably the team that needs him the most. They let Corbin Burnes walk last offseason and did not replace him. They still haven't added an ace to their staff for 2026, and while adding Shane Baz via trade helps, they need a proven arm at the top, and that is where Gallen comes into play.

The Cubs managed to bring back Shota Imanaga, but that was only after he accepted the qualifying offer. There is still a need for a frontline starter if the Cubs want to win the National League Central for the first time since 2020. But Gallen could fit well in Chicago.

The Angels are also an interesting possible fit. They have been active this winter, but haven't added any big-name pieces. The starting rotation needs one the most, so adding Gallen to the mix could give them a chance to at least take some steps forward under first-year manager Kurt Suzuki.

Finally, the Padres could use some help. Aside from re-signing Michael King, they have been mostly dormant this offseason. They have also watched Luis Arraez depart for the division rival San Francisco Giants, while the Los Angeles Dodgers continue their spending spree.

The Padres would be wise to try and counter this so they can stay in the mix for a Wild Card spot in 2026, and adding Gallen could be the perfect counter as they focus on trying to bounce back from their Wild Card Series loss last October.

We'll see where Gallen ultimately ends up, but all four teams would make sense for him.

