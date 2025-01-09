Boston Red Sox, Trade Acquisition Garrett Crochet Reportedly Talking Contract Extension
According to a report from Chris Cotillo of MassLive, the Boston Red Sox are having at least preliminary contract extension talks with left-hander Garrett Crochet, who was acquired in a trade from the Chicago White Sox this offseason.
The sides have already had some dialogue about a contract extension, a baseball source confirmed Wednesday, though it remains unclear if anything is close.
Crochet is under contract through the 2026 season, so there's not immediate pressure to get something done, but the Red Sox would love to make it happen before he goes out and pitches this season.
If Crochet pitches well in 2025, obviously his price tag will skyrocket. Getting a deal done early would allow the Red Sox to get a more team-friendly deal, which is something that every team wants.
In his first full season as a starter, Crochet went 6-12 with a 3.58 ERA for the White Sox in 2024. While the losses are a product of the White Sox' poor team, his stuff is elite. He struck out 209 batters in just 146.0 innings and made the All-Star Game. Crochet had been a bullpen arm since making his major league debut in 2020, but he only made 13 appearances in all of 2022 and 2023 because of his recovery from Tommy John surgery.
He'll pair with Walker Buehler, Brayan Bello, Tanner Houck and Lucas Giolito to make up the Red Sox starting rotation. Kutter Crawford and Garrett Whitlock would presumably be on the outside looking in.
Boston finished third in the AL East at 81-81.
