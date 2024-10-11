BREAKING: Cleveland Guardians Announce Time Change For ALDS Game 5
Due to impending bad weather, Game 5 of the American League Division Series between the Cleveland Guardians and Detroit Tigers has been moved up to 1:08 p.m. ET on Saturday afternoon.
It had been originally set to begin at 8:08 p.m. ET. It will still be played at Progressive Field in Cleveland. The series is tied at two games apiece with the winner of this series going to the American League Championship Series against the New York Yankees.
The Yankees just beat the Kansas City Royals in four games in the other ALDS series.
The change in time is certainly tough for baseball, who will now see the only game on the schedule move out of primetime and go up against even more college football action.
The Guardians and Tigers split the first two games of the series in Cleveland already, with the Guardians taking Game 1 and the Tigers taking Game 2 thanks to a late home run from Kerry Carpenter.
As of this posting, the Guardians have not announced a starting pitcher for the decisive. game. The Tigers will go with presumed American League Cy Young favorite Tarik Skubal, who earned a no decision in Game 2.
Elsewhere around the MLB playoffs, the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres will play Game 5 of the National League Division Series on Friday night in LA. The winner of that series will take on the New York Mets, who have already advanced to the NLCS.
The ALCS will begin on Monday night at Yankee Stadium.
