Wenceel Perez Just Joined Ty Cobb in Detroit Tigers History By Doing Something Not Seen in More Than 100 Years
The Detroit Tigers pummeled the Arizona Diamondbacks 12-4 on Tuesday night, winning their third straight game after having lost 12 of their previous 13.
The leaders in the American League Central, they improved to 63-46. The D-backs dropped to 51-57 and all eyes will be on them as the trade deadline hits on Thursday. With Eugenio Suarez, Merrill Kelly and Zac Gallen potentially on the move, they hold all the best cards at the table.
Wenceel Perez helped fuel the victory for the Tigers, going 3-for-5 with a single, a double, triple, four runs scored, two stolen bases and an RBI. It was a historic performance that the franchise hasn't seen in more than 100 years, per Tigers PR:
Players in Tigers history to have a single, double, triple, and two stolen bases in the same game.
Wenceel Pérez (2025)
Ty Cobb (1924, 1916, 1915)
Ossie Vitt (1915)
Sam Crawford (1912)
Joining Cobb in any history is certainly a big accomplishment, as he is one of the best players to ever play. Part of the inaugural Hall of Fame class in 1936, he was an MVP and a 12-time batting champion. He was a lifetime .366 hitter, which is the best ever, and he also registered 4,189 hits.
Crawford is also in the Hall of Fame (1957). A lifetime .309 hitter, he had 2,961 hits, spending 19 years in Detroit. He is the all-time leader in triples with 309.
Perez is now hitting .246 with seven home runs, 22 RBIs and five steals. The 25-year-old is in his second year in the big leagues.
The Tigers will take on the Diamondbacks again on Wednesday at 1:05 p.m. ET.
