Carlos Correa To Twins: 'If You Really Want Something, You Just Go Get It'

Carlos Correa has not made a decision on his future, but he sounds like a ballplayer who's looking for a new contract.

The shortstop signed a three-year, $105.3 million deal with the Twins last offseason, but the pact has opt-out clauses after the 2022 and 2023 seasons. The structure gives Correa another shot at a long-term deal after he failed to secure one last offseason.

On Thursday, Correa said that he has not made a decision on his impending opt-out clause, according to The Athletic's Dan Hayes, with six games left in Minnesota's season. But he also made it clear that if the Twins want to keep him around, the team's front office can intensify its pursuit.

“When I go to the mall and I go to the Dior store, when I want something, I get it," Correa said, hinting at an opt-out. "I ask how much it costs, and I buy it. If you really want something, you just go get it. I’m the product here. If they want my product, they’ve just got to come get it.”

Correa has previously said that he wants to stick with the Twins on a long-term deal, and he's talked to the organization about improving the team.

The 28-year-old became Minnesota's splashiest free agent signing in team history when he surprisingly inked with the club last March. He's enjoyed a stellar season, recording a .287/.363/.463 slash line with 21 home runs, 61 RBI, a 138 wRC+ and a 4.2 fWAR over 130 games.

A two-time All-Star, Correa spent the first seven years of his career with the Astros. He won the American League Rookie of the Year Award in 2015 and the World Series in 2017 before becoming one of the faces of Houston's cheating scandal.

Correa is a .278/.357/.478 hitter for his career. He's totaled 154 home runs and 550 RBI.