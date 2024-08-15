Chicago Cubs Legend and Hall of Famer Delivers Great Health Update in Battle w/ Cancer
Chicago Cubs legend and National Baseball Hall of Famer Ryne Sandberg, who has been battling cancer, gave an incredible health update on Thursday.
Per 670 the Score radio in Chicago:
An emotional Ryne Sandberg has a wonderful health update to share.
He had his last treatment for prostate cancer this morning, and tests came back "great" with no cancer detected.
“It’s very manageable going forward,” Sandberg says.
Donate: http://cubsforacure.com
That's awesome news for the 64-year-old Sandberg, who was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2005. A native of Washington, Sandberg is one of the best second basemen in baseball history. He played 16 years in the big leagues with the Philadelphia Phillies and Cubs, amassing 2,386 career hits. He also hit 282 homers, drove in 1,061 runs and stole 344 bases.
Sandberg was a 10-time All-Star, a seven-time Silver Slugger and a nine-time Gold Glover. He also won the MVP Award in 1984. Furthermore, he led the National League in runs on three different occasions. He also led the NL in homers with 40 in 1990 and led the majors in triples with 19 in '84.
The Cubs are currently 59-63 on the season and they'll be back in action on Friday afternoon when they host the Toronto Blue Jays at Wrigley Field.
First pitch is set for 2:20 p.m. ET as veteran Kyle Hendricks pitches against rookie Yariel Rodriguez.
Hendricks is 3-10 on the season with a disastrous 6.60 ERA. Rodriguez is 1-5 with a 3.60 ERA. He's worked as both a starter and a reliever in his first year since coming over from Cuba.
