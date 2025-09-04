How Latest Kyle Tucker Contract Projection Will Impact $400M Sweepstakes
The Chicago Cubs made a blockbuster move to acquire Kyle Tucker last offseason, but with him sitting on an expiring contract, it was quite the risk.
Now, Tucker is a few months away from free agency, and the Cubs might lose him unless they're willing to pay nearly half a billion to keep him in the Windy City.
ESPN's Jeff Passan recently projected Tucker to land a deal worth at least $400 million this offseason. If that's the baseline number, Tucker's entire free agency changes.
Jeff Passan projects $400 million deal for Kyle Tucker; list of suitors shrinks
"Few players are as good at any of the three facets of the game as Tucker, let alone all three. Betts is the most obvious, and he signed a 12-year, $365 million deal that started in his age-28 season," Passan wrote. "So, yeah, the number is going to be big -- likely in the $400 million range. The Philadelphia Phillies could desperately use a big corner outfield bat, particularly if the next player on this list takes his talents elsewhere.
"The San Francisco Giants need a complement to Rafael Devers in the middle of the lineup. Others, including the Cubs, will be in the mix. The market will find Tucker, as it eventually does with the best players in every class."
With a price tag like this attached to Tucker, the sweepstakes is going to shrink tremendously. Teams like the Houston Astros, St. Louis Cardinals, Seattle Mariners, and other mid-market teams won't have a chance to land him.
The Cubs have never given out a deal of this magnitude, but they remain in the race as Tucker's incumbent club. The New York Yankees could be the perfect suitor as they still have a lot of money to spend after whiffing on Juan Soto.
The New York Mets and Toronto Blue Jays have never been scared to give out big money, though they both gave out $500-plus million deals over the last 12 months.
The Philadelphia Phillies and San Francisco Giants could both be fits. They need outfield help and have money to spend. It's not hard to imagine either of these clubs going after Tucker for over $400 million.
Even the Los Angeles Dodgers have an outside shot to land him.
At the end of the day, this kind of projection was expected, but now that it's seemingly on the table, we can cross off most of the league from the Tucker sweepstakes.
