Chicago Cubs Starting Lineup For Game 3 Versus Tampa Bay Rays
Take a look at the Chicago Cubs' starting lineup for game three of the series on April 20 versus the Tampa Bay Rays. The game starts at 5:30 p.m. CT.
CHICAGO, Ill. — The Chicago Cubs will face the Tampa Bay Rays in game three of the series at Wrigley Field on Wednesday, April 20 at 5:30 p.m. CT.
The series is tied 1-1 as the Cubs are coming off of a 6-5 loss on Tuesday and a 4-2 win on Monday.
Here is a list of the Cubs' starting lineup for the third and final game of the series:
- Rafael Ortega - left field
- Seiya Suzuki - right field
- Jonathan Villar - third base
- Ian Happ - designated hitter
- Frank Schwindel - first base
- Nick Madrigal - second base
- Jason Heyward - center field
- Yan Gomes - catcher
- Nico Hoerner - shortstop
- Marcus Stroman - starting pitcher
