Chicago Cubs Starting Lineup For Game 3 Versus Tampa Bay Rays

CHICAGO, Ill. — The Chicago Cubs will face the Tampa Bay Rays in game three of the series at Wrigley Field on Wednesday, April 20 at 5:30 p.m. CT.

The series is tied 1-1 as the Cubs are coming off of a 6-5 loss on Tuesday and a 4-2 win on Monday.

Here is a list of the Cubs' starting lineup for the third and final game of the series:

Rafael Ortega - left field

Seiya Suzuki - right field

Jonathan Villar - third base

Ian Happ - designated hitter

Frank Schwindel - first base

Nick Madrigal - second base

Jason Heyward - center field

Yan Gomes - catcher

Nico Hoerner - shortstop

Marcus Stroman - starting pitcher

