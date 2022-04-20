Skip to main content
Chicago Cubs Starting Lineup For Game 3 Versus Tampa Bay Rays

Take a look at the Chicago Cubs' starting lineup for game three of the series on April 20 versus the Tampa Bay Rays. The game starts at 5:30 p.m. CT.

CHICAGO, Ill. — The Chicago Cubs will face the Tampa Bay Rays in game three of the series at Wrigley Field on Wednesday, April 20 at 5:30 p.m. CT.

The series is tied 1-1 as the Cubs are coming off of a 6-5 loss on Tuesday and a 4-2 win on Monday.

Here is a list of the Cubs' starting lineup for the third and final game of the series:

  • Rafael Ortega - left field
  • Seiya Suzuki - right field
  • Jonathan Villar - third base
  • Ian Happ - designated hitter
  • Frank Schwindel - first base
  • Nick Madrigal - second base
  • Jason Heyward - center field 
  • Yan Gomes - catcher
  • Nico Hoerner - shortstop
  • Marcus Stroman - starting pitcher
