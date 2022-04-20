Fenway Park Home of Boston Red Sox Opened 110 Years Ago on April 20, 1912

BOSTON, Mass. — On April 20, 1912, Fenway Park officially opened for its first regular season game. That was 110 years ago.

Before playing in America's Most Beloved Ballpark, the Red Sox played at Huntington Avenue Grounds beginning in 1901. Red Sox owner John I. Taylor searched for a new ballpark location and found the perfect place in the Fenway neighborhood in early 1911.

Taylor stayed on as the overseer of the construction and also was the landlord for the newly built Fenway Park .

On April 20, 1912, more than 27,000 fans filed into the new Fenway Park to witness the Red Sox face its rival, the New York Highlanders, later named the Yankees. Boston mayor John "Honey Fitz" Fitzgerald, also known as the grandfather of future president John F. Kennedy, threw out the first pitch.

Boston won 7-6 in 11 innings. This victory would jumpstart a successful first season at Fenway Park.

Fenway Park was known for its exceptionally tall left-field wall. Back then, it wasn't as common for players to hit homers. Unlikely hero and backup first baseman for the Red Sox, Hugh Bradley, had the privilege of hitting the park's first home run against the Philadelphia Athletics during the team's fifth home game in its new home.

The 1912 Red Sox pitching staff was led by 22-year-old Smoky Joe Wood who went 34-5 with a 1.91 ERA. Another notable player was Tris Speaker who ended up being the 1912 American League winner of the Chalmers award (similar to MVP).

Speaker boasted a .383 batting average, 90 RBI's and a league-leading 10 home runs. The talent of these two players combined with the rest of the roster led Boston to a 105-47 record, the best winning percentage in team history.

The Red Sox faced the New York Giants in the 1912 World Series. Boston started off hot leading the series 3-1 but lost the next two forcing a winner-take-all final game at Fenway Park.

Boston capped its best season by defeating the Giants 3-2 winning its first World Series title.

To the day, 110 years later, America's Most Beloved Ballpark is still producing thousands of great ball players all while spectators can enjoy a good ballgame.

