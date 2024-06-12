Chicago Struggling as Cubs, White Sox Boast MLB's Worst Records Over Last 7 Weeks
Back on April 27, the Chicago White Sox had the worst record in all of baseball, fresh off a historically poor 4-22 start to the season.
The Chicago Cubs, meanwhile, were sitting just 0.5 games back of first place in the NL Central at 17-9.
In the 45 days since then, however, the Cubs have joined the White Sox as one of MLB's coldest clubs.
The Cubs own a 15-26 record since April 27, which is the worst of any NL team in that time. That includes the Miami Marlins and Colorado Rockies, who have been buried deep in last place in their respective divisions all season long.
The White Sox have technically improved on their winning percentage over the last seven weeks, but not to the point where they have come close to turning things around. The South Siders are 13-29 since April 27 – the worst record in the AL in that span.
Before this latest stretch blindsided both of Chicago's major league franchises, FanGraphs gave the Cubs a 64.5% chance to make the playoffs and a 31.5% chance to win the NL Central. The White Sox had gotten off to such a slow start that they were already given a 0.0% chance of reaching the postseason.
FanGraphs' latest projections now give the Cubs a 30.0% chance of earning a playoff berth and a 12.2% chance of claiming a division crown. The White Sox, naturally, are still out of the playoff picture entirely.
Each Chicago team has won a World Series this century, but they have combined for just three playoff appearances since 2019. At this pace, Chicago could go unrepresented in the MLB playoffs for the third year in a row.
