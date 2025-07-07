MLB Power Rankings: Fastball On SI Poll (July 7)
After a two-week hiatus, the Detroit Tigers have reclaimed the No. 1 spot in the latest MLB power rankings poll by the Fastball On SI staff. This moves mostly came as a result of voters dropping the Dodgers a few spots after getting swept at home by the red-hot Houston Astros.
The Tigers bounced back from a series loss to the Nationals earlier in the week by sweeping the Guardians in Cleveland and allowing just three runs all weekend. Detroit overtook Los Angeles for the best record in baseball, with two intriguing home series against the Rays and Mariners leading into the All-Star break.
The American League East race has become perhaps the most interesting as the second half begins, with the Toronto Blue Jays winning eight straight games to vault into first place. The National League East race remains close, too, with the Phillies clinging to a 1.5-game lead. The Mets tempered their free fall from the second half of June with a 4-2 week against the Brewers and Yankees.
The Brewers and Cardinals nearly caught the Cubs for the National League Central lead at the end of June, but a 5-1 week for Chicago against Cleveland and St. Louis extended their lead back to four games. Each team has two series this week before the All-Star break.
Here are the Fastball On SI MLB power rankings for July 7.
(This poll takes into account votes from five Fastball On SI MLB writers: Tom Brew, Brady Farkas, Jack Ankony, Teren Kowatsch and Sam Connon. First-place votes are worth 30 points, and last-place votes are worth one point. Ties broken by highest vote or votes, followed by overall record, then head-to-head record. Total points and first-place votes in parentheses.)
- Detroit Tigers (148) (3)
- Houston Astros (145)
- Los Angeles Dodgers (142) (1)
- Chicago Cubs (134)
- Philadelphia Phillies (130)
- Toronto Blue Jays (125)
- New York Mets (121)
- Milwaukee Brewers (110)
- New York Yankees (108)
- Tampa Bay Rays (108)
- San Diego Padres (101)
- Seattle Mariners (94)
- San Francisco Giants (91)
- St. Louis Cardinals (87)
- Cincinnati Reds (78)
- Boston Red Sox (76)
- Arizona Diamondbacks (68)
- Texas Rangers (66)
- Los Angeles Angels (57)
- Minnesota Twins (55)
- Kansas City Royals (51)
- Baltimore Orioles (43)
- Miami Marlins (37)
- Cleveland Guardians (35)
- Atlanta Braves (34)
- The Athletics (22)
- Pittsburgh Pirates (21)
- Washington Nationals (19)
- Chicago White Sox (10)
- Colorado Rockies (5)
Here's how each writer voted.
Tom Brew
- Detroit Tigers
- Houston Astros
- Los Angeles Dodgers
- Chicago Cubs
- Philadelphia Phillies
- Toronto Blue Jays
- New York Mets
- Tampa Bay Rays
- Milwaukee Brewers
- New York Yankees
- San Diego Padres
- Seattle Mariners
- St. Louis Cardinals
- Cincinnati Reds
- San Francisco Giants
- Texas Rangers
- Arizona Diamondbacks
- Boston Red Sox
- Baltimore Orioles
- Minnesota Twins
- Los Angeles Angels
- Kansas City Royals
- Cleveland Guardians
- Miami Marlins
- Atlanta Braves
- Pittsburgh Pirates
- The Athletics
- Washington Nationals
- Chicago White Sox
- Colorado Rockies
Comments: I was the last one to cave and move the Dodgers into the No 1 spot last week, but I'm kicking them right back out after getting pounded by the Houston Astros all weekend. It's bad enough to get swept at home, but to get outscored 29-6 is embarrassing. Down to No. 3 they go.
The Toronto Blue Jays had a perfect week and now have a three-game lead in the American League East. They're clicking on all cylinders right now and they've got a golden opportunity to storm into the All-Star break. They've got series with the White Sox and Athletics before the break, and they are two of the four teams in baseball this season that are really bad.
The biggest drop? That's the Cleveland Guardians, who got swept this week by the Cubs and Tigers and have now lost 10 in a row. Jose Ramirez going 0-for-20 was not on my bingo card. What the heck has happened to the AL Central? It was looking like they might have four playoff teams a month ago and now the Twins, Royals and Guardians are all at least four games under .500 and 13.5 games behind the Tigers.
Jack Ankony
- Detroit Tigers
- Houston Astros
- Los Angeles Dodgers
- Chicago Cubs
- Philadelphia Phillies
- Toronto Blue Jays
- New York Mets
- Milwaukee Brewers
- Tampa Bay Rays
- San Francisco Giants
- New York Yankees
- San Diego Padres
- Seattle Mariners
- St. Louis Cardinals
- Boston Red Sox
- Cincinnati Reds
- Texas Rangers
- Arizona Diamondbacks
- Kansas City Royals
- Minnesota Twins
- Los Angeles Angels
- Miami Marlins
- Baltimore Orioles
- Atlanta Braves
- Cleveland Guardians
- Pittsburgh Pirates
- The Athletics
- Washington Nationals
- Chicago White Sox
- Colorado Rockies
Comments: I was torn on who should be the No. 1 team this week –– the Tigers or the Astros –– but ultimately went with Detroit because they've been the more steady team over the course of the season and have a better body of work. But there's no denying the Astros are a real contender yet again, despite Yordan Alvarez missing significant time with an injury and losing Kyle Tucker and Alex Bregman in the offseason.
The Blue Jays made the most notable jump in my rankings this week, from No. 11 to No. 6, after sweeping the Yankees and Angels to claim first place in a heated NL East race. The Phillies and Cubs both had solid weeks, mantaining their division leads and rounding out the top five. The Guardians took the largest fall in my rankings, from No. 17 to No. 25, as they've lost 10 straight games. After being near the bottom for several weeks, the Marlins and Orioles are playing much better of late.
Brady Farkas
- Los Angeles Dodgers
- Detroit Tigers
- Houston Astros
- Philadelphia Phillies
- Chicago Cubs
- Toronto Blue Jays
- New York Mets
- San Diego Padres
- New York Yankees
- Tampa Bay Rays
- Milwaukee Brewers
- Seattle Mariners
- San Francisco Giants
- St. Louis Cardinals
- Boston Red Sox
- Cincinnati Reds
- Arizona Diamondbacks
- Texas Rangers
- Los Angeles Angels
- Atlanta Braves
- Minnesota Twins
- Kansas City Royals
- Baltimore Orioles
- Cleveland Guardians
- Washington Nationals
- The Athletics
- Miami Marlins
- Pittsburgh Pirates
- Chicago White Sox
- Colorado Rockies
Comments: This is the week where the the contenders are really separating themselves. I just can't quit the Blue Jays, who have invested a ton of money into this roster, and they still don't even have Anthony Santander playing yet. The Yankees starting rotation is decimated, can they hold it together until deadline reinforcements, and what do you know? The Astros are rolling, even without Yordan Alvarez.
Teren Kowatsch
- Detroit Tigers
- Houston Astros
- Los Angeles Dodgers
- Chicago Cubs
- Philadelphia Phillies
- New York Mets
- Toronto Blue Jays
- Milwaukee Brewers
- New York Yankees
- Tampa Bay Rays
- Seattle Mariners
- San Diego Padres
- St. Louis Cardinals
- San Francisco Giants
- Boston Red Sox
- Cincinnati Reds
- Arizona Diamondbacks
- Los Angeles Angels
- Minnesota Twins
- Kansas City Royals
- Texas Rangers
- Miami Marlins
- Cleveland Guardians
- Atlanta Braves
- Baltimore Orioles
- The Athletics
- Washington Nationals
- Pittsburgh Pirates
- Chicago White Sox
- Colorado Rockies
Comments: The status quo of the MLB has taken a shift the last several days. The Toronto Blue Jays have taken hold of the American League East from the New York Yankees, the Houston Astros have started to establish themselves as one of the best teams in the AL (again), and the Seattle Mariners have steadily maintained a Wild Card spot over the underperforming American League Central. More teams are starting to pull away and more are starting to fall out of contention, but there's enough teams still in the running for the playoffs that it will make the trade deadline interesting.
Sam Connon
- Houston Astros
- Detroit Tigers
- Los Angeles Dodgers
- Chicago Cubs
- Toronto Blue Jays
- Philadelphia Phillies
- New York Mets
- New York Yankees
- Milwaukee Brewers
- Tampa Bay Rays
- San Diego Padres
- San Francisco Giants
- Seattle Mariners
- St. Louis Cardinals
- Cincinnati Reds
- Boston Red Sox
- Texas Rangers
- Arizona Diamondbacks
- Los Angeles Angels
- Minnesota Twins
- Kansas City Royals
- Baltimore Orioles
- Miami Marlins
- Atlanta Braves
- Cleveland Guardians
- Pittsburgh Pirates
- Athletics
- Washington Nationals
- Chicago White Sox
- Colorado Rockies
Comments: The Guardians' downfall has been swift and severe, as they now find themselves safely inside the league's bottom third thanks to their 10-game losing streak. On the other end of the spectrum, the Astros proved their success against the Phillies and Cubs was for real, dominating the Dodgers to an extent that suddenly makes them the favorite to win the American League pennant – if not, more. Ironically, Cleveland and Houston will be going head-to-head this week.
