MLB Power Rankings: Fastball On SI Poll (July 7)

The Houston Astros sweeping the Los Angeles Dodgers led to a shift atop Monday's Fastball On SI MLB power rankings poll. Check out the full list below.

Jack Ankony

Detroit Tigers left fielder Riley Greene (31) celebrates with designated hitter Matt Vierling (8) after hitting a home run against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field.
Detroit Tigers left fielder Riley Greene (31) celebrates with designated hitter Matt Vierling (8) after hitting a home run against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
After a two-week hiatus, the Detroit Tigers have reclaimed the No. 1 spot in the latest MLB power rankings poll by the Fastball On SI staff. This moves mostly came as a result of voters dropping the Dodgers a few spots after getting swept at home by the red-hot Houston Astros.

The Tigers bounced back from a series loss to the Nationals earlier in the week by sweeping the Guardians in Cleveland and allowing just three runs all weekend. Detroit overtook Los Angeles for the best record in baseball, with two intriguing home series against the Rays and Mariners leading into the All-Star break.

The American League East race has become perhaps the most interesting as the second half begins, with the Toronto Blue Jays winning eight straight games to vault into first place. The National League East race remains close, too, with the Phillies clinging to a 1.5-game lead. The Mets tempered their free fall from the second half of June with a 4-2 week against the Brewers and Yankees.

The Brewers and Cardinals nearly caught the Cubs for the National League Central lead at the end of June, but a 5-1 week for Chicago against Cleveland and St. Louis extended their lead back to four games. Each team has two series this week before the All-Star break.

Here are the Fastball On SI MLB power rankings for July 7.

(This poll takes into account votes from five Fastball On SI MLB writers: Tom Brew, Brady Farkas, Jack Ankony, Teren Kowatsch and Sam Connon. First-place votes are worth 30 points, and last-place votes are worth one point. Ties broken by highest vote or votes, followed by overall record, then head-to-head record. Total points and first-place votes in parentheses.)

  1. Detroit Tigers (148) (3)
  2. Houston Astros (145)
  3. Los Angeles Dodgers (142) (1)
  4. Chicago Cubs (134)
  5. Philadelphia Phillies (130)
  6. Toronto Blue Jays (125)
  7. New York Mets (121)
  8. Milwaukee Brewers (110)
  9. New York Yankees (108)
  10. Tampa Bay Rays (108)
  11. San Diego Padres (101)
  12. Seattle Mariners (94)
  13. San Francisco Giants (91)
  14. St. Louis Cardinals (87)
  15. Cincinnati Reds (78)
  16. Boston Red Sox (76)
  17. Arizona Diamondbacks (68)
  18. Texas Rangers (66)
  19. Los Angeles Angels (57)
  20. Minnesota Twins (55)
  21. Kansas City Royals (51)
  22. Baltimore Orioles (43)
  23. Miami Marlins (37)
  24. Cleveland Guardians (35)
  25. Atlanta Braves (34)
  26. The Athletics (22)
  27. Pittsburgh Pirates (21)
  28. Washington Nationals (19)
  29. Chicago White Sox (10)
  30. Colorado Rockies (5)
San Francisco Giants
San Francisco Giants left fielder Heliot Ramos (17) is congratulated by designated hitter Rafael Devers (right) after hitting a home run against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park. / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Here's how each writer voted.

Tom Brew

  1. Detroit Tigers
  2. Houston Astros 
  3. Los Angeles Dodgers
  4. Chicago Cubs
  5. Philadelphia Phillies
  6. Toronto Blue Jays
  7. New York Mets
  8. Tampa Bay Rays 
  9. Milwaukee Brewers
  10. New York Yankees
  11. San Diego Padres
  12. Seattle Mariners 
  13. St. Louis Cardinals
  14. Cincinnati Reds
  15. San Francisco Giants
  16. Texas Rangers
  17. Arizona Diamondbacks
  18. Boston Red Sox 
  19. Baltimore Orioles
  20. Minnesota Twins
  21. Los Angeles Angels
  22. Kansas City Royals
  23. Cleveland Guardians
  24. Miami Marlins
  25. Atlanta Braves
  26. Pittsburgh Pirates
  27. The Athletics
  28. Washington Nationals
  29. Chicago White Sox
  30.  Colorado Rockies

Comments: I was the last one to cave and move the Dodgers into the No 1 spot last week, but I'm kicking them right back out after getting pounded by the Houston Astros all weekend. It's bad enough to get swept at home, but to get outscored 29-6 is embarrassing. Down to No. 3 they go. 

The Toronto Blue Jays had a perfect week and now have a three-game lead in the American League East. They're clicking on all cylinders right now and they've got a golden opportunity to storm into the All-Star break. They've got series with the White Sox and Athletics before the break, and they are two of the four teams in baseball this season that are really bad.

The biggest drop? That's the Cleveland Guardians, who got swept this week by the Cubs and Tigers and have now lost 10 in a row. Jose Ramirez going 0-for-20 was not on my bingo card. What the heck has happened to the AL Central? It was looking like they might have four playoff teams a month ago and now the Twins, Royals and Guardians are all at least four games under .500 and 13.5 games behind the Tigers. 

Houston Astros
Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27) celebrates with first baseman Christian Walker (8) after hitting a solo home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Jack Ankony

  1. Detroit Tigers
  2. Houston Astros
  3. Los Angeles Dodgers
  4. Chicago Cubs
  5. Philadelphia Phillies
  6. Toronto Blue Jays
  7. New York Mets
  8. Milwaukee Brewers
  9. Tampa Bay Rays
  10. San Francisco Giants
  11. New York Yankees
  12. San Diego Padres
  13. Seattle Mariners
  14. St. Louis Cardinals
  15. Boston Red Sox
  16. Cincinnati Reds
  17. Texas Rangers
  18. Arizona Diamondbacks
  19. Kansas City Royals
  20. Minnesota Twins
  21. Los Angeles Angels
  22. Miami Marlins
  23. Baltimore Orioles
  24. Atlanta Braves
  25. Cleveland Guardians
  26. Pittsburgh Pirates
  27. The Athletics
  28. Washington Nationals
  29. Chicago White Sox
  30. Colorado Rockies

Comments: I was torn on who should be the No. 1 team this week –– the Tigers or the Astros –– but ultimately went with Detroit because they've been the more steady team over the course of the season and have a better body of work. But there's no denying the Astros are a real contender yet again, despite Yordan Alvarez missing significant time with an injury and losing Kyle Tucker and Alex Bregman in the offseason.

The Blue Jays made the most notable jump in my rankings this week, from No. 11 to No. 6, after sweeping the Yankees and Angels to claim first place in a heated NL East race. The Phillies and Cubs both had solid weeks, mantaining their division leads and rounding out the top five. The Guardians took the largest fall in my rankings, from No. 17 to No. 25, as they've lost 10 straight games. After being near the bottom for several weeks, the Marlins and Orioles are playing much better of late.

Zack Wheeler Philadelphia Phillies
Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Zack Wheeler (45) throws against the Cincinnati Reds at Citizens Bank Park. / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Brady Farkas

  1. Los Angeles Dodgers
  2. Detroit Tigers
  3. Houston Astros
  4. Philadelphia Phillies
  5. Chicago Cubs
  6. Toronto Blue Jays
  7. New York Mets
  8. San Diego Padres
  9. New York Yankees
  10. Tampa Bay Rays
  11. Milwaukee Brewers
  12. Seattle Mariners
  13. San Francisco Giants
  14. St. Louis Cardinals
  15. Boston Red Sox
  16. Cincinnati Reds
  17. Arizona Diamondbacks
  18. Texas Rangers
  19. Los Angeles Angels
  20. Atlanta Braves
  21. Minnesota Twins
  22. Kansas City Royals
  23. Baltimore Orioles
  24. Cleveland Guardians
  25. Washington Nationals
  26. The Athletics
  27. Miami Marlins
  28. Pittsburgh Pirates
  29. Chicago White Sox
  30. Colorado Rockies

Comments: This is the week where the the contenders are really separating themselves. I just can't quit the Blue Jays, who have invested a ton of money into this roster, and they still don't even have Anthony Santander playing yet. The Yankees starting rotation is decimated, can they hold it together until deadline reinforcements, and what do you know? The Astros are rolling, even without Yordan Alvarez. 

Seiya Suzuki Chicago Cubs
Chicago Cubs designated hitter Seiya Suzuki (27) celebrates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run against the St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field. / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Teren Kowatsch

  1. Detroit Tigers
  2. Houston Astros
  3. Los Angeles Dodgers
  4. Chicago Cubs
  5. Philadelphia Phillies
  6. New York Mets
  7. Toronto Blue Jays
  8. Milwaukee Brewers
  9. New York Yankees
  10. Tampa Bay Rays
  11. Seattle Mariners
  12. San Diego Padres
  13. St. Louis Cardinals
  14. San Francisco Giants
  15. Boston Red Sox
  16. Cincinnati Reds
  17. Arizona Diamondbacks
  18. Los Angeles Angels
  19. Minnesota Twins
  20. Kansas City Royals
  21. Texas Rangers
  22. Miami Marlins
  23. Cleveland Guardians
  24. Atlanta Braves
  25. Baltimore Orioles
  26. The Athletics
  27. Washington Nationals
  28. Pittsburgh Pirates
  29. Chicago White Sox
  30. Colorado Rockies

Comments: The status quo of the MLB has taken a shift the last several days. The Toronto Blue Jays have taken hold of the American League East from the New York Yankees, the Houston Astros have started to establish themselves as one of the best teams in the AL (again), and the Seattle Mariners have steadily maintained a Wild Card spot over the underperforming American League Central. More teams are starting to pull away and more are starting to fall out of contention, but there's enough teams still in the running for the playoffs that it will make the trade deadline interesting.

Davis Schneider Toronto Blue Jays
Toronto Blue Jays left fielder Davis Schneider (36) is doused with ice water as he celebrates a win over the Los Angeles Angels at the Rogers Centre. / Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

Sam Connon

  1. Houston Astros
  2. Detroit Tigers
  3. Los Angeles Dodgers
  4. Chicago Cubs
  5. Toronto Blue Jays
  6. Philadelphia Phillies
  7. New York Mets
  8. New York Yankees
  9. Milwaukee Brewers
  10. Tampa Bay Rays
  11. San Diego Padres
  12. San Francisco Giants
  13. Seattle Mariners
  14. St. Louis Cardinals
  15. Cincinnati Reds
  16. Boston Red Sox
  17. Texas Rangers
  18. Arizona Diamondbacks
  19. Los Angeles Angels
  20. Minnesota Twins
  21. Kansas City Royals
  22. Baltimore Orioles
  23. Miami Marlins
  24. Atlanta Braves
  25. Cleveland Guardians
  26. Pittsburgh Pirates
  27. Athletics
  28. Washington Nationals
  29. Chicago White Sox
  30. Colorado Rockies

Comments: The Guardians' downfall has been swift and severe, as they now find themselves safely inside the league's bottom third thanks to their 10-game losing streak. On the other end of the spectrum, the Astros proved their success against the Phillies and Cubs was for real, dominating the Dodgers to an extent that suddenly makes them the favorite to win the American League pennant – if not, more. Ironically, Cleveland and Houston will be going head-to-head this week.

Jackson Chourio Milwaukee Brewers
Milwaukee Brewers center fielder Jackson Chourio (11) hits a two-run home run against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. / Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Jack Ankony
JACK ANKONY

Jack Ankony covers baseball for “Fastball on SI.” He has been with the Sports Illustrated network since 2022. He graduated from Indiana University's Media School with a degree in journalism in 2022. Follow Jack on Twitter @ankony_jack

