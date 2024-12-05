Chicago White Sox Legend and Former All-Star Bill Melton Dies at 79
Chicago White Sox legend Bill Melton died early Thursday morning at the age of 79. He passed in Phoenix, Ariz. after a brief illness.
A 10-year veteran, he spent eight years with the White Sox, making an All-Star Game in 1971. Lifetime, he was a .253 hitter with 160 home runs and 591 RBI. He finished 13th in the MVP voting in 1971 as well.
The White Sox put out a lengthy news release on Thursday afternoon highlighting his career.
Melton recorded consecutive 33-homer seasons in 1970-71, becoming the first White Sox player to hit 30-plus home runs in a single season in 1970 and the first Sox player to lead the AL in homers in 1971. Just one of two White Sox players to ever lead the AL in homers during a single season, Melton was the franchise's career home run leader until being passed by Hall of Famer Harold Baines in 1987.
In addition to his playing career, he also worked on White Sox television broadcasts in his post-playing days. He even served as a hitting instructor for Michael Jordan when he made the move to baseball in 1993.
“Bill Melton enjoyed two tremendous careers with the White Sox,” said White Sox Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf. “His first came as a celebrated home run king for White Sox teams in the early 1970s, where 'Beltin Bill' brought power to a franchise that played its home games in a pitcher-friendly ballpark. Photos of Bill wearing his home run crown and others of him posing with ballpark organist Nancy Faust still generate smiles to this day. Bill's second career came as a well-liked and respected pre and postgame television analyst, where on a nightly basis Sox fans saw his passion for the team, win or lose. Bill was a friend to many at the White Sox and around baseball, and his booming voice will be missed. Our sympathies go out to his wife Tess, and all of their family and friends."
There's no word yet on what the White Sox will do to honor Melton during the 2025 season, but there's likely to be something. We'll keep you posted when we learn more.
