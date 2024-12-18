Chicago White Sox Sign Rotation Candidate Bryse Wilson to One-Year Deal
The Chicago White Sox, coming off the worst season in Modern Era history (41-121) have signed free agent right-hander Bryse Wilson to a one-year deal.
Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic had the information on social media:
Free-agent RHP Bryse Wilson in agreement with White Sox on one-year, $1.05M contract, pending physical, source tells @TheAthletic. Deal includes potential $250K in performance bonuses. Wilson will compete for a spot in the rotation.
Wilson is just 26 years old and has spent parts of seven years in the big leagues already. He's played with the Atlanta Braves, Pittsburgh Pirates and Milwaukee Brewers, spending the last two in Milwaukee. The Brewers won the National League Central as Wilson went 5-4 with a 4.04 ERA.
Lifetime, he's 20-21 with a 4.61 ERA. He's made 143 appearances with 52 starts. The White Sox are certainly a team with ample opportunity for guys to come in and establish themselves in new roles. Should Wilson have a good first half of the season, he could find himself as a trade candidate, similar to Tommy Pham, Erick Fedde and Paul Dejong a year ago.
In addition to Wilson, the White Sox have a collection of young and unproven pitchers, including top prospect Drew Thorpe. They just traded away ace pitcher Garrett Crochet in a deal with the Boston Red Sox, giving even more opportunity to Wilson and others.
Though things look bleak for the White Sox right now, they do have an exciting first-year manager in Will Venable and a burgeoning farm system.
