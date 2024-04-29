Chicago White Sox' OF Gives Brutally Honest Quote on Why He Signed with Southsiders
After sweeping the Tampa Bay Rays this weekend, the Chicago White Sox no longer have the worst record in baseball. Though they are still 6-22 and mired in a long-term rebuild, it's a nice moment for a Chicago team that hasn't had really any of them yet in 2024.
The team's three-game win streak coincides with the arrival of veteran outfielder Tommy Pham, who signed a minor league deal with the team shortly after the season began. He ramped up in the minors and was called up on Friday.
According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, there's only one reason that Pham signed with the White Sox: Money.
Pham was asked by reporters his first day with the Chicago White Sox why he chose to sign there.
Was it the opportunity to be an everyday player instead of just a couple of times a week like the Phillies wanted?
Was it being able to live and play in beautiful Chicago?
Nope.
“Just came down to one,’’ he told reporters. “The economics."
He nearly signed with the San Diego Padres, but when they didn’t increase their offer, he signed a prorated $3 million deal with the White Sox that includes a $500,000 bonus if they trade him, as expected, at the July deadline.
Fans may not like to hear that a player made a money-driven decision, but you have to respect the honesty.
Through his first 14 at-bats with the Sox, Pham is hitting .357 and is bringing some respectability back to the lineup. The 36-year-old veteran is in the 11th year of his career with the St. Louis Cardinals, Tampa Bay Rays, San Diego Padres, Cincinnati Reds, Boston Red Sox, New York Mets and Arizona Diamondbacks.
He helped the D'Backs get to the World Series a season ago.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN